Florida State interceptions leader to miss spring ball

By Zach BarnettMar 6, 2017, 3:11 PM EST

Florida State played the majority of last season without star defensive back Derwin James. One of the reasons the Seminoles managed to stay the course and win the Orange Bowl was the play of sophomore Tarvarus McFadden.

James is back and healthy… just in time for McFadden to exit the lineup.

At his pre-spring press conference on Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher revealed McFadden played with a torn labrum throughout the 2016 season and will miss spring ball to get it repaired.

Despite playing through the injury, McFadden still managed to snare eight interceptions, which tied with West Virginia’s Rasul Douglas for the national lead.

Fisher also revealed the following players will sit out spring drills alongside McFadden:

Deshaun Watson lone college football player up for Sullivan Award

By John TaylorMar 6, 2017, 8:08 PM EST

If college football is to stake its claim to the most prestigious award in amateur athletics for the fourth year in a row, it’ll do so coming from a very limited field.

Monday, a total of 16 semifinalists for the 2016 Sullivan Award were announced.  Of those 16, just one was a current or former college football player — erstwhile Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.  Watson was also a semifinalist for the 2016 Sullivan Award that was shared by, along with UConn women’s basketball player Breanna Stewart, then-Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds.

The latter was the third of three straight college football players who have won the award.

Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott was the 2015 winner of the Sullivan, while Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel claimed the 2014 honor.  Six other college football players have earned an honor handed out annually since 1930: Felix “Doc” Blanchard (Army, 1945), Arnold Tucker (Army, 1946), Charlie Ward (Florida State, 1993), Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997), Tim Tebow (Florida, 2007) and Andrew Rodriguez (Army, 2011)  .

In addition to Watson, the other semifinalists for this year’s award are as follows: Aly Raisman (gymnastics), Ashleigh Johnson (water polo, Princeton), Brianna Turner (women’s basketball, Notre Dame), Ginny Thrasher (rifle, West Virginia), Helen Maroulis (wrestler, Simon Fraser), Jackie Galloway (taekwondo), Kayla Harrison (judo), Kyle Lewis (baseball, Mercer), Kyle Snyder (wrestler, Ohio State), Lauren Carlini (volleyball, Wisconsin), Laurie Hernandez (gymnastics), Lonzo Ball (UCLA basketball) , Malik Monk (Kentucky, basketball), Matt Centrowitz Jr (track, Oregon), Maverick McNealy (men’s golf, Stanford), Steele Johnson (diving, Purdue) and Vashti Cunningham (track).

Dameyune Craig rejoins Florida State staff

By Zach BarnettMar 6, 2017, 5:33 PM EST

In a newsy day in TallahasseeJimbo Fisher confirmed to local reporters Monday that Dameyune Craig has re-joined the staff as a quality control assistant.

Craig was an original member of Fisher’s staff, serving as quarterbacks coach from 2010-12. From there, Craig left to serve as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Auburn from 2013-15 and as wide receivers coach at LSU. He was not retained by new Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron.

Though he spent three years on staff, the peak of the Craig-Seminoles relationship came when he was at Auburn. During the 2014 BCS National Championship, Florida State players accused Craig of stealing their signals.

Fisher confirmed after Florida State’s eventual win that their signals were indeed intercepted — though he didn’t name Craig specifically — and didn’t blame Auburn for swiping them.

“They had a couple of our signals a couple times and were getting to them,” Fisher said. “That happens, people do it, and that’s our fault. You’ve got to change them, constantly rotate them, being able to get them in different ways. That’s part of the game. I don’t have a problem with that.”

Kentucky LB Nico Firios announces transfer

By Zach BarnettMar 6, 2017, 4:41 PM EST

As spring football gets underway across the country, several players are getting out of town. The latest is Kentucky linebacker Nico Firios revealed Monday he will pursue a transfer.

“At this time I would like to announce that I will be transferring from UK,” Firios announced on his Twitter account. “I would like to thank Coach Stoops for the opportunity he gave me to come and play here. I would also like thank Kentucky fans for showing endless support through the good and bad! Lastly, I would like to thank my teammates for being my brothers and being at my side through it all. I’m forever grateful for this opportunity, and I am always going to be a Wildcat! The Big Blue Nation will always have a very special place in my heart! Thank you.”

A native of Longwood, Fla., Firios was a consensus 3-star recruit that redshirted in 2014, played in three games before suffering a season-ending injury in 2015 and collected five tackles in 13 appearances last fall.

A new destination for Firios was not immediately known.

Pitt QB Max Browne says his exit from USC is “100 percent fuel to the fire” that drives him

Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images
5 Comments
By Kevin McGuireMar 6, 2017, 1:20 PM EST

After losing his starting job at USC after just three games last season, paving the way for young rising star Sam Darnold, Max Browne knew he needed to find a new place to play his final year of eligibility if he wanted to start again. Pitt wound up being the destination for the quarterback, and he’ll be bringing a motivation with him driven by the way things ended for him at USC.

Browne was pulled out of the starting job after a rough three-game start that included losses to Alabama and Stanford. Because Darnold fit in so well with the Trojans offense, leading the to a strong second half of the season and a wild Rose Bowl victory over Big Ten champion Penn State, the writing had long been on the wall for Browne that his opportunity to lead USC’s offense was gone. In December, Browne announced he was leaving the Trojans and moving to Pittsburgh to play with the Panthers.

“A lot of frustration, confusion, disappointment,” Browne said in an interview with Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com when describing his reactions to being informed by USC head coach Clay Helton he would no longer be the starting quarterback. “I don’t mean to be negative, but I also don’t want to be fake. That situation was not the easiest one on me, but I was happy to see my guys finish the season out the right way and get that Rose Bowl win, but it was tough.

As you might imagine, Browne is now provided with a little bit of extra motivation to make things right and prove he is worthy of a starting job, even if it comes in another program in a different conference in a completely new region.

“It’s in my blood, it’s 100 percent fuel to the fire, definitely drives me,” Browne said. “I think at this point in my career, being a fifth-year senior, you have to find your spark, and that’s definitely it. That’s what is definitely sparking me and wanting me to lead Pitt to a great season.”

Browne has just one final year of eligibility, and he is expected to be Pitt’s new starting quarterback after the Panthers lost Nate Peterman to graduation.