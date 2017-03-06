Kentucky LB Nico Firios announces transfer

As spring football gets underway across the country, several players are getting out of town. The latest is Kentucky linebacker Nico Firios revealed Monday he will pursue a transfer.
“At this time I would like to announce that I will be transferring from UK,” Firios announced on his Twitter account. “I would like to thank Coach Stoops for the opportunity he gave me to come and play here. I would also like thank Kentucky fans for showing endless support through the good and bad! Lastly, I would like to thank my teammates for being my brothers and being at my side through it all. I’m forever grateful for this opportunity, and I am always going to be a Wildcat! The Big Blue Nation will always have a very special place in my heart! Thank you.”
A native of Longwood, Fla., Firios was a consensus 3-star recruit that redshirted in 2014, played in three games before suffering a season-ending injury in 2015 and collected five tackles in 13 appearances last fall.
A new destination for Firios was not immediately known.