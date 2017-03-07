Arizona the new home for ex-USC DT Noah Jefferson

One now-former USC defensive lineman may have left the Trojans, but he’s not leaving the Pac-12.

On his Twitter account, Noah Jefferson confirmed that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Arizona. At the moment, Jefferson will be forced to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, although his new school is expected to at least look into applying for a waiver that would give the defensive tackle immediate eligibility.

After talking it over with God and my family I would like to Announce that I have Commited to The University Of Arizona #BearDown pic.twitter.com/xAfzqFgnym — Noah Jefferson  (@noahjefferson_) March 6, 2017

A four-star member of USC’s 2015 recruiting class, Jefferson played in 14 games, starting one of those, as a true freshman. After starting the season-opening loss to Alabama, Jefferson never played another down for USC and ultimately opted to transfer from the Trojans.

Injuries and personal reasons and academic issues led him to be sidelined after that opener, ultimately triggering his decision to transfer.