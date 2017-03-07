Auburn won’t name starting QB coming out of spring

If you’re anxious as to just who will be the triggerman of Gus Malzahn‘s offense, you’re going to have to wait a few months.
While technically a four-man competition, Auburn’s battle for the starting quarterback job is essentially a two-horse race — incumbent Sean White and Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham. A broken forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma, however, has left White extremely limited this spring.
As a result, first-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, like his head coach, doesn’t expected the Tigers to name a starter exiting the spring, instead waiting until some point during summer camp to pull the trigger.
“I don’t think so,” the coordinator said when asked about naming a starter this spring. “I want to see Sean. Sean’s made a lot of plays here. When he’s been healthy he’s been really effective.
“I don’t think we’re even close to even discussing anything like that yet.”
A redshirt sophomore, White played in 11 games this past season in his first year as the full-time starter. In the two games in which he didn’t start and play, White was dealing with a shoulder injury.
Stidham, who transferred to The Plains in December, is widely viewed as the favorite to ultimately win the job.
Missouri’s running back stable has been pared thanks to an off-field issue involving one of its members.
Barry Odom confirmed earlier Tuesday that Nate Strong has been indefinitely suspended from his football team. Other than unspecified violations of team rules, no specific reason for the punitive measure was given by the head coach.
Last season as a sophomore, Strong was fourth on the team and third amongst backs with 198 yards on the ground. His 5.7 yards per carry average was second on the Tigers, while his two rushing touchdowns were tied for second on the team.
A four-star 2016 Mizzou signee, Strong was rated as the No. 2 junior college running back in the country. He chose Mizzou over offers from, among others, Florida State, Michigan State and Ohio State.
The good news: the NCAA took in nearly a billion dollars — $996 million, to be exact — in 2016, an organization record.
The bad: it still lost more than $400 million.
According to documents released by the NCAA and obtained by USA Today, the 2016 fiscal year saw the NCAA spend $1.4 billion, a near half-billion dollar increase from 2015. The $996 million in revenue represented an $84 million jump from 2015, but that came on the heels of a $76 million decline from 2014.
In all, it’s a year that saw the NCAA’s reserves dip to $296 million, the lowest mark in the 11 years USA Today has kept track of the NCAA’s finances, and the first year in that span the NCAA has operated at a loss.
The $500 million increase in expenses results largely from a myriad factors: a 1-time distribution to member schools of $200 million in March, a $200 million lawsuit settlement proposal in November, a payment of $42 million to lawyers in association with the Ed O’Bannon case, and a $25 million jump in outside legal expenses.
David Reaves was shown the door quickly at Oregon, but he didn’t go home empty-handed.
Reaves was announced as the Ducks’ co-offensive coordinator on Jan. 17 and arrested just five days later for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He was quickly placed on administrative leave and resigned shortly thereafter.
He had signed a 2-year deal paying him $300,000, and on Tuesday the Eugene Register-Guard reported Reaves’ two-plus weeks of work earned him $63,750 in payment. The paper notes Oregon credited him with 26 hours of work, paying out a total of $3,750 at $144 and change an hour — which, naturally, equates to a $300,000 salary paid over 40 hours per week.
The nature of the $60,000 was not disclosed by the university.
Reaves has not found work since his arrest, while Oregon has filled his spot and that of Jimmie Dougherty — who was riding with Reaves at the time of his arrest and quickly scampered off to UCLA — by hiring Marcus Arroyo from Oklahoma State to coach quarterbacks and Michael Johnson from Michigan as wide receivers coach.
Reaves is due back in Eugene for plea hiring in Eugene Municipal Court on March 13.
Wide receiver was one of the positions we noted was hit by attrition at Ohio State earlier in the week. With the first day of spring practice in the books, the receiving corps, at least numbers-wise, has been further depleted.
Urban Meyer confirmed Tuesday that Alex Stump is no longer part of his Buckeyes football team. On his personal Twitter account a short time later, Stump not only indicated that he will indeed be moving on, but to where he would be moving — Vanderbilt.
Stump will have to sit out the 2017 season because of NCAA bylaws. He will then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
A four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Stump was rated as the No. 37 receiver in the country and the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Ohio. After redshirting as a true freshman, Stump played in just one games last season. He had one reception for eight yards.