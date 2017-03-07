Auburn won’t name starting QB coming out of spring

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

If you’re anxious as to just who will be the triggerman of Gus Malzahn‘s offense, you’re going to have to wait a few months.

While technically a four-man competition, Auburn’s battle for the starting quarterback job is essentially a two-horse race — incumbent Sean White and Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham. A broken forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma, however, has left White extremely limited this spring.

As a result, first-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, like his head coach, doesn’t expected the Tigers to name a starter exiting the spring, instead waiting until some point during summer camp to pull the trigger.

“I don’t think so,” the coordinator said when asked about naming a starter this spring. “I want to see Sean. Sean’s made a lot of plays here. When he’s been healthy he’s been really effective.

“I don’t think we’re even close to even discussing anything like that yet.”

A redshirt sophomore, White played in 11 games this past season in his first year as the full-time starter. In the two games in which he didn’t start and play, White was dealing with a shoulder injury.

Stidham, who transferred to The Plains in December, is widely viewed as the favorite to ultimately win the job.