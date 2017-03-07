Former Oregon assistant earned more than $60,000 before ousting

David Reaves was shown the door quickly at Oregon, but he didn’t go home empty-handed.
Reaves was announced as the Ducks’ co-offensive coordinator on Jan. 17 and arrested just five days later for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He was quickly placed on administrative leave and resigned shortly thereafter.
He had signed a 2-year deal paying him $300,000, and on Tuesday the Eugene Register-Guard reported Reaves’ two-plus weeks of work earned him $63,750 in payment. The paper notes Oregon credited him with 26 hours of work, paying out a total of $3,750 at $144 and change an hour — which, naturally, equates to a $300,000 salary paid over 40 hours per week.
The nature of the $60,000 was not disclosed by the university.
Reaves has not found work since his arrest, while Oregon has filled his spot and that of Jimmie Dougherty — who was riding with Reaves at the time of his arrest and quickly scampered off to UCLA — by hiring Marcus Arroyo from Oklahoma State to coach quarterbacks and Michael Johnson from Michigan as wide receivers coach.
Reaves is due back in Eugene for plea hiring in Eugene Municipal Court on March 13.
Wide receiver was one of the positions we noted was hit by attrition at Ohio State earlier in the week. With the first day of spring practice in the books, the receiving corps, at least numbers-wise, has been further depleted.
Urban Meyer confirmed Tuesday that Alex Stump is no longer part of his Buckeyes football team. On his personal Twitter account a short time later, Stump not only indicated that he will indeed be moving on, but to where he would be moving — Vanderbilt.
Stump will have to sit out the 2017 season because of NCAA bylaws. He will then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
A four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Stump was rated as the No. 37 receiver in the country and the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Ohio. After redshirting as a true freshman, Stump played in just one games last season. He had one reception for eight yards.
It’s not quite time to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, but a developing situation in Bowling Green has it trending in that general direction.
First reported by TMZ.com, the Bowling Green Daily News has confirmed that police “are investigating an assault reportedly involving Western Kentucky University football players that took place outside a fraternity house late Sunday night.” The names of the players involved have not yet been released.
From the gossip website:
According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, an alumni member of the Pike house was initially called to the scene by a current member who told him “several football players were outside” looking to fight.
The alum says he confronted the men to get them to leave — but instead, one of the guys tackled him into a fence and began beating him. A Pike member says he tried to break things up and was also attacked. The alum says he went to the E.R. for his injuries.
Cops were then called … and tracked down one of the football players who admitted he and his teammates went to the Pike house to retaliate after someone got jumped at a Pike party the night before.
Cops say one of the victims claims several of the suspects were carrying guns. At least one suspect allegedly had a box cutter knife.
“We are aware of the allegations involving a few members of our football team,” a statement from the school began. “We are cooperating fully with the authorities. However, at this time, we have not received a police report and cannot provide further comment.”
The Hilltoppers, who went 11-3 in 2016 after a 12-win season the year before, will be in its first year under new head coach Mike Sanford after Jeff Brohm left for the same job at Purdue.
One now-former USC defensive lineman may have left the Trojans, but he’s not leaving the Pac-12.
On his Twitter account, Noah Jefferson confirmed that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Arizona. At the moment, Jefferson will be forced to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, although his new school is expected to at least look into applying for a waiver that would give the defensive tackle immediate eligibility.
A four-star member of USC’s 2015 recruiting class, Jefferson played in 14 games, starting one of those, as a true freshman. After starting the season-opening loss to Alabama, Jefferson never played another down for USC and ultimately opted to transfer from the Trojans.
Injuries and personal reasons and academic issues led him to be sidelined after that opener, ultimately triggering his decision to transfer.
With their spring practice kicking off Tuesday, there’s some movement on the personnel front for one of last season’s playoff participants.
Ohio State confirmed Monday that wide receiver James Clark (pictured) has opted to transfer out of Urban Meyer‘s football program. Clark intends to graduate from the university this spring, which would allow him to play at another FBS program this coming season.
Clark, a four-star 2013 signee, caught six passes for 47 yards during his time with the Buckeyes. All of those statistics were recorded during the 2016 season.
In addition to Clark, the Columbus Dispatch is also reporting that offensive lineman Tyler Gerald has left the football team. A school spokesperson subsequently confirmed the initial report to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
The Dispatch writes that “[s]everal sources said Gerald quit taking part in the off-season conditioning program a couple of weeks ago.” It’s unclear if Gerald will be transferring to continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.
A four-star member of OSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Gerald was rated as the No. 8 guard in the country. Gerald took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.
Gerald is the third reserve offensive lineman to leave the Buckeyes the last couple of months.
In late January, Kyle Trout announced he would be transferring from OSU and following Luke Fickell to Cincinnati. Evan Lisle left Columbus after graduating in December and ultimately landed at Duke.