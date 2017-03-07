Former Oregon assistant earned more than $60,000 before ousting

David Reaves was shown the door quickly at Oregon, but he didn’t go home empty-handed.

Reaves was announced as the Ducks’ co-offensive coordinator on Jan. 17 and arrested just five days later for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He was quickly placed on administrative leave and resigned shortly thereafter.

He had signed a 2-year deal paying him $300,000, and on Tuesday the Eugene Register-Guard reported Reaves’ two-plus weeks of work earned him $63,750 in payment. The paper notes Oregon credited him with 26 hours of work, paying out a total of $3,750 at $144 and change an hour — which, naturally, equates to a $300,000 salary paid over 40 hours per week.

The nature of the $60,000 was not disclosed by the university.

Reaves has not found work since his arrest, while Oregon has filled his spot and that of Jimmie Dougherty — who was riding with Reaves at the time of his arrest and quickly scampered off to UCLA — by hiring Marcus Arroyo from Oklahoma State to coach quarterbacks and Michael Johnson from Michigan as wide receivers coach.

Reaves is due back in Eugene for plea hiring in Eugene Municipal Court on March 13.