Mizzou indefinitely suspends RB Nate Strong

Missouri’s running back stable has been pared thanks to an off-field issue involving one of its members.

Barry Odom confirmed earlier Tuesday that Nate Strong has been indefinitely suspended from his football team. Other than unspecified violations of team rules, no specific reason for the punitive measure was given by the head coach.

News from practice: Mizzou RB Nate Strong has been suspended. Odom did not say how long. Violation of team rules. — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) March 7, 2017

Last season as a sophomore, Strong was fourth on the team and third amongst backs with 198 yards on the ground. His 5.7 yards per carry average was second on the Tigers, while his two rushing touchdowns were tied for second on the team.

A four-star 2016 Mizzou signee, Strong was rated as the No. 2 junior college running back in the country. He chose Mizzou over offers from, among others, Florida State, Michigan State and Ohio State.