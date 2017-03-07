NCAA rakes in nearly $1 billion, still books $400 million loss in 2016

The good news: the NCAA took in nearly a billion dollars — $996 million, to be exact — in 2016, an organization record.
The bad: it still lost more than $400 million.
According to documents released by the NCAA and obtained by USA Today, the 2016 fiscal year saw the NCAA spend $1.4 billion, a near half-billion dollar increase from 2015. The $996 million in revenue represented an $84 million jump from 2015, but that came on the heels of a $76 million decline from 2014.
In all, it’s a year that saw the NCAA’s reserves dip to $296 million, the lowest mark in the 11 years USA Today has kept track of the NCAA’s finances, and the first year in that span the NCAA has operated at a loss.
The $500 million increase in expenses results largely from a myriad factors: a 1-time distribution to member schools of $200 million in March, a $200 million lawsuit settlement proposal in November, a payment of $42 million to lawyers in association with the Ed O’Bannon case, and a $25 million jump in outside legal expenses.
David Reaves was shown the door quickly at Oregon, but he didn’t go home empty-handed.
Reaves was announced as the Ducks’ co-offensive coordinator on Jan. 17 and arrested just five days later for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He was quickly placed on administrative leave and resigned shortly thereafter.
He had signed a 2-year deal paying him $300,000, and on Tuesday the Eugene Register-Guard reported Reaves’ two-plus weeks of work earned him $63,750 in payment. The paper notes Oregon credited him with 26 hours of work, paying out a total of $3,750 at $144 and change an hour — which, naturally, equates to a $300,000 salary paid over 40 hours per week.
The nature of the $60,000 was not disclosed by the university.
Reaves has not found work since his arrest, while Oregon has filled his spot and that of Jimmie Dougherty — who was riding with Reaves at the time of his arrest and quickly scampered off to UCLA — by hiring Marcus Arroyo from Oklahoma State to coach quarterbacks and Michael Johnson from Michigan as wide receivers coach.
Reaves is due back in Eugene for plea hiring in Eugene Municipal Court on March 13.
Wide receiver was one of the positions we noted was hit by attrition at Ohio State earlier in the week. With the first day of spring practice in the books, the receiving corps, at least numbers-wise, has been further depleted.
Urban Meyer confirmed Tuesday that Alex Stump is no longer part of his Buckeyes football team. On his personal Twitter account a short time later, Stump not only indicated that he will indeed be moving on, but to where he would be moving — Vanderbilt.
Stump will have to sit out the 2017 season because of NCAA bylaws. He will then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
A four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Stump was rated as the No. 37 receiver in the country and the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Ohio. After redshirting as a true freshman, Stump played in just one games last season. He had one reception for eight yards.
It’s not quite time to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, but a developing situation in Bowling Green has it trending in that general direction.
First reported by TMZ.com, the Bowling Green Daily News has confirmed that police “are investigating an assault reportedly involving Western Kentucky University football players that took place outside a fraternity house late Sunday night.” The names of the players involved have not yet been released.
From the gossip website:
According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, an alumni member of the Pike house was initially called to the scene by a current member who told him “several football players were outside” looking to fight.
The alum says he confronted the men to get them to leave — but instead, one of the guys tackled him into a fence and began beating him. A Pike member says he tried to break things up and was also attacked. The alum says he went to the E.R. for his injuries.
Cops were then called … and tracked down one of the football players who admitted he and his teammates went to the Pike house to retaliate after someone got jumped at a Pike party the night before.
Cops say one of the victims claims several of the suspects were carrying guns. At least one suspect allegedly had a box cutter knife.
“We are aware of the allegations involving a few members of our football team,” a statement from the school began. “We are cooperating fully with the authorities. However, at this time, we have not received a police report and cannot provide further comment.”
The Hilltoppers, who went 11-3 in 2016 after a 12-win season the year before, will be in its first year under new head coach Mike Sanford after Jeff Brohm left for the same job at Purdue.
One now-former USC defensive lineman may have left the Trojans, but he’s not leaving the Pac-12.
On his Twitter account, Noah Jefferson confirmed that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Arizona. At the moment, Jefferson will be forced to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, although his new school is expected to at least look into applying for a waiver that would give the defensive tackle immediate eligibility.
A four-star member of USC’s 2015 recruiting class, Jefferson played in 14 games, starting one of those, as a true freshman. After starting the season-opening loss to Alabama, Jefferson never played another down for USC and ultimately opted to transfer from the Trojans.
Injuries and personal reasons and academic issues led him to be sidelined after that opener, ultimately triggering his decision to transfer.