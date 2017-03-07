Pair of Buckeyes, including another lineman, leaving Ohio State

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With their spring practice kicking off Tuesday, there’s some movement on the personnel front for one of last season’s playoff participants.

Ohio State confirmed Monday that wide receiver James Clark (pictured) has opted to transfer out of Urban Meyer‘s football program. Clark intends to graduate from the university this spring, which would allow him to play at another FBS program this coming season.

Clark, a four-star 2013 signee, caught six passes for 47 yards during his time with the Buckeyes. All of those statistics were recorded during the 2016 season.

In addition to Clark, the Columbus Dispatch is also reporting that offensive lineman Tyler Gerald has left the football team. A school spokesperson subsequently confirmed the initial report to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Dispatch writes that “[s]everal sources said Gerald quit taking part in the off-season conditioning program a couple of weeks ago.” It’s unclear if Gerald will be transferring to continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.

A four-star member of OSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Gerald was rated as the No. 8 guard in the country. Gerald took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.

Gerald is the third reserve offensive lineman to leave the Buckeyes the last couple of months.

In late January, Kyle Trout announced he would be transferring from OSU and following Luke Fickell to Cincinnati. Evan Lisle left Columbus after graduating in December and ultimately landed at Duke.