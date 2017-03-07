Troy rewards Neal Brown with contract extension

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Coming off the best won/loss performance in the football program’s FBS history, Troy’s decided to reward its head coach.

According to the Dothan Eagle, athletic director Jeremy McClain has confirmed that “Troy University and head football coach Neal Brown have agreed in principle to a new four-year extension” through the 2020 season. The financial particulars were not detailed, although that should come in the next few weeks.

Brown’s salary in 2016 was $660,000. That was third amongst Sun Belt Conference coaches, behind Louisiana-Lafayette’s Mark Hudspeth ($1.1 million) and Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson ($700,000).

In 2014, the Trojans were 3-9. The following season, the first under Brown, Troy went 4-8. In 2016, the Trojans posted the program’s first 10-win season at the FBS level.

The Dollar General Bowl win was the program’s first in the postseason since 2010.