Getty Images

Western Kentucky players under investigation for frat house attack

1 Comment
By John TaylorMar 7, 2017, 1:01 PM EST

It’s not quite time to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, but a developing situation in Bowling Green has it trending in that general direction.

First reported by TMZ.com, the Bowling Green Daily News has confirmed that police “are investigating an assault reportedly involving Western Kentucky University football players that took place outside a fraternity house late Sunday night.” The names of the players involved have not yet been released.

From the gossip website:

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, an alumni member of the Pike house was initially called to the scene by a current member who told him “several football players were outside” looking to fight.

The alum says he confronted the men to get them to leave — but instead, one of the guys tackled him into a fence and began beating him. A Pike member says he tried to break things up and was also attacked. The alum says he went to the E.R. for his injuries.

Cops were then called … and tracked down one of the football players who admitted he and his teammates went to the Pike house to retaliate after someone got jumped at a Pike party the night before.

Cops say one of the victims claims several of the suspects were carrying guns. At least one suspect allegedly had a box cutter knife.

“We are aware of the allegations involving a few members of our football team,” a statement from the school began. “We are cooperating fully with the authorities. However, at this time, we have not received a police report and cannot provide further comment.”

The Hilltoppers, who went 11-3 in 2016 after a 12-win season the year before, will be in its first year under new head coach Mike Sanford after Jeff Brohm left for the same job at Purdue.

Arizona the new home for ex-USC DT Noah Jefferson

USC athletics
Leave a comment
By John TaylorMar 7, 2017, 10:44 AM EST

One now-former USC defensive lineman may have left the Trojans, but he’s not leaving the Pac-12.

On his Twitter account, Noah Jefferson confirmed that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Arizona. At the moment, Jefferson will be forced to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, although his new school is expected to at least look into applying for a waiver that would give the defensive tackle immediate eligibility.

A four-star member of USC’s 2015 recruiting class, Jefferson played in 14 games, starting one of those, as a true freshman. After starting the season-opening loss to Alabama, Jefferson never played another down for USC and ultimately opted to transfer from the Trojans.

Injuries and personal reasons and academic issues led him to be sidelined after that opener, ultimately triggering his decision to transfer.

Pair of Buckeyes, including another lineman, leaving Ohio State

Getty Images
2 Comments
By John TaylorMar 7, 2017, 8:22 AM EST

With their spring practice kicking off Tuesday, there’s some movement on the personnel front for one of last season’s playoff participants.

Ohio State confirmed Monday that wide receiver James Clark (pictured) has opted to transfer out of Urban Meyer‘s football program. Clark intends to graduate from the university this spring, which would allow him to play at another FBS program this coming season.

Clark, a four-star 2013 signee, caught six passes for 47 yards during his time with the Buckeyes. All of those statistics were recorded during the 2016 season.

In addition to Clark, the Columbus Dispatch is also reporting that offensive lineman Tyler Gerald has left the football team. A school spokesperson subsequently confirmed the initial report to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Dispatch writes that “[s]everal sources said Gerald quit taking part in the off-season conditioning program a couple of weeks ago.” It’s unclear if Gerald will be transferring to continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.

A four-star member of OSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Gerald was rated as the No. 8 guard in the country. Gerald took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.

Gerald is the third reserve offensive lineman to leave the Buckeyes the last couple of months.

In late January, Kyle Trout announced he would be transferring from OSU and following Luke Fickell to Cincinnati. Evan Lisle left Columbus after graduating in December and ultimately landed at Duke.

Troy rewards Neal Brown with contract extension

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorMar 7, 2017, 6:16 AM EST

Coming off the best won/loss performance in the football program’s FBS history, Troy’s decided to reward its head coach.

According to the Dothan Eagle, athletic director Jeremy McClain has confirmed that “Troy University and head football coach Neal Brown have agreed in principle to a new four-year extension” through the 2020 season.  The financial particulars were not detailed, although that should come in the next few weeks.

Brown’s salary in 2016 was $660,000. That was third amongst Sun Belt Conference coaches, behind Louisiana-Lafayette’s Mark Hudspeth ($1.1 million) and Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson ($700,000).

In 2014, the Trojans were 3-9.  The following season, the first under Brown, Troy went 4-8.  In 2016, the Trojans posted the program’s first 10-win season at the FBS level.

The Dollar General Bowl win was the program’s first in the postseason since 2010.

Deshaun Watson lone college football player up for Sullivan Award

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorMar 6, 2017, 8:08 PM EST

If college football is to stake its claim to the most prestigious award in amateur athletics for the fourth year in a row, it’ll do so coming from a very limited field.

Monday, a total of 16 semifinalists for the 2016 Sullivan Award were announced.  Of those 16, just one was a current or former college football player — erstwhile Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.  Watson was also a semifinalist for the 2016 Sullivan Award that was shared by, along with UConn women’s basketball player Breanna Stewart, then-Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds.

The latter was the third of three straight college football players who have won the award.

Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott was the 2015 winner of the Sullivan, while Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel claimed the 2014 honor.  Six other college football players have earned an honor handed out annually since 1930: Felix “Doc” Blanchard (Army, 1945), Arnold Tucker (Army, 1946), Charlie Ward (Florida State, 1993), Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997), Tim Tebow (Florida, 2007) and Andrew Rodriguez (Army, 2011)  .

In addition to Watson, the other semifinalists for this year’s award are as follows: Aly Raisman (gymnastics), Ashleigh Johnson (water polo, Princeton), Brianna Turner (women’s basketball, Notre Dame), Ginny Thrasher (rifle, West Virginia), Helen Maroulis (wrestler, Simon Fraser), Jackie Galloway (taekwondo), Kayla Harrison (judo), Kyle Lewis (baseball, Mercer), Kyle Snyder (wrestler, Ohio State), Lauren Carlini (volleyball, Wisconsin), Laurie Hernandez (gymnastics), Lonzo Ball (UCLA basketball) , Malik Monk (Kentucky, basketball), Matt Centrowitz Jr (track, Oregon), Maverick McNealy (men’s golf, Stanford), Steele Johnson (diving, Purdue) and Vashti Cunningham (track).