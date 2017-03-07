Western Kentucky players under investigation for frat house attack

It’s not quite time to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, but a developing situation in Bowling Green has it trending in that general direction.

First reported by TMZ.com, the Bowling Green Daily News has confirmed that police “are investigating an assault reportedly involving Western Kentucky University football players that took place outside a fraternity house late Sunday night.” The names of the players involved have not yet been released.

From the gossip website:

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, an alumni member of the Pike house was initially called to the scene by a current member who told him “several football players were outside” looking to fight. The alum says he confronted the men to get them to leave — but instead, one of the guys tackled him into a fence and began beating him. A Pike member says he tried to break things up and was also attacked. The alum says he went to the E.R. for his injuries. Cops were then called … and tracked down one of the football players who admitted he and his teammates went to the Pike house to retaliate after someone got jumped at a Pike party the night before. Cops say one of the victims claims several of the suspects were carrying guns. At least one suspect allegedly had a box cutter knife.

“We are aware of the allegations involving a few members of our football team,” a statement from the school began. “We are cooperating fully with the authorities. However, at this time, we have not received a police report and cannot provide further comment.”

The Hilltoppers, who went 11-3 in 2016 after a 12-win season the year before, will be in its first year under new head coach Mike Sanford after Jeff Brohm left for the same job at Purdue.