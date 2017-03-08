Army makes hiring of David Corley as WRs coach official

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

After losing an assistant to East Carolina by way of Temple, Jeff Monken has filled the coaching void in his staff.

According to the service academy in a press release, David Corley has been hired as Army’s wide receivers coach. Corley replaces Keith Gaither, who left Army in January for a job at Temple before ending up at ECU a little over a month later.

Gaither had spent two seasons as the receivers coach at the academy.

We have officially announced David Corley as new WR coach. Welcome to West Point! pic.twitter.com/f208bYjYPy — Army WP Football (@ArmyWP_Football) March 7, 2017

Corley comes to West Point from UConn, where he had spent the past three seasons. Two of those seasons he was running backs coach (2014, 2016) and the other (2015) he was receivers coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator for the last three games of the 2016 season after Frank Verducci was demoted by Bob Diaco.

After Diaco was fired and Randy Edsall hired, Corley wasn’t retained by the new regime.