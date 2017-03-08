ASU adds former Sun Devils and Dallas Cowboys QB Danny White, ex-Wyoming coach Dave Christensen to staff

Arizona State has announced the addition of former Sun Devils quarterback Danny White to the staff as a consultant. White, who previously played football for the Dallas Cowboys, returns to the program to help out as an ambassador for the program he once played a key role in building. It also seems to be a thrill for head coach Todd Graham.

“As a lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan Danny White has always been one of my heroes,” Graham said in a released statement. “He is one of the finest persons I have ever met. What he brings to our program and what he can do to make a difference in our player’s lives is something I am looking forward to. He will be tremendous for us.”

White played quarterback for the Arizona State program from 1971 through 1973 and played a role in leading the team to a 32-4 record, three WAC championships and victories in the first three Fiesta Bowls in the bowl game’s existence. This all helped pave the way to receiving an invite to join the Pac-8, along with Arizona, to former the Pac-10. White will not have any direct coaching responsibilities with the program but will assist with prep work and handle other responsibilities to represent the program in front of potential donors.

In addition to the White announcement, Arizona State also announced the addition of former Wyoming head coach Dave Christensen. Christensen is taking on a non-coaching consultant role with the program, bringing with him 35 years of coaching experience as a head coach and assistant.

“Dave Christensen brings a lifetime of knowledge and experience in college football to our program,” Graham said. “He’s been a part of championships and that will be invaluable to our program.”

