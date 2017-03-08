Jordan Lynch returns to NIU as running backs coach

Arguably the best player in school history is on his way back to the Northern Illinois football program. On Wednesday, the school announced the hiring of former quarterback Jordan Lynch. Lynch will serve the program as a running backs coach. Given Lynch’s production running the football during his time with the Huskies, he should be able to offer a few tips and suggestions to Huskies running backs.
Lynch played quarterback for Northern Illinois from 2010 through 2013 and was instrumental in leading the program to a pair of MAC championships (2011 and 2012) and two additional MAC West championships (2010, 1013). Lynch was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2013 and led the Huskies to its first and only BCS bowl berth in the same season, ending with a 31-10 loss to Florida State in the Orange Bowl.
“Obviously, with Jordan, the name speaks for itself,” NIU head coach Rod Carey said in a released statement. “Heisman Trophy finalist, got us to the Orange Bowl, got us to the cusp of a Fiesta Bowl, and set all sorts of records. He’s probably one of the most beloved players that have come through here in recent history. When you are talking about the greats of Huskie Football, our tradition, you can’t do that without saying the name Jordan Lynch.”
Before graduating from the NIU program, Lynch set a handful of new NCAA records; moist rushing yards by a quarterback in a season (1,920 rushing yards in 2013), most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game (321 yards vs. Western Michigan in 2013), most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback in a season (12 in 2012) and most rushing yards per game by a quarterback in a season (137.1 ypg in 2013). Lynch was undrafted in 2014 but signed as a free agent by the Chicago Bears as a running back. He was released before the start of the season and was signed by the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL in January 2015. He was on Edmonton’s Grey Cup championship team in 2015 and scored the game-winning touchdown in the CFL’s championship game.
“I always knew when I got done playing football, I wanted to get into coaching,” Lynch said. “I just love being around the players and being back at NIU. When [Coach Carey] started talking to me about the possibility of a position opening up here, I took some time and thought about it. I felt it was a great opportunity for me and I couldn’t pass it up.”
Arizona State has announced the addition of former Sun Devils quarterback Danny White to the staff as a consultant. White, who previously played football for the Dallas Cowboys, returns to the program to help out as an ambassador for the program he once played a key role in building. It also seems to be a thrill for head coach Todd Graham.
“As a lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan Danny White has always been one of my heroes,” Graham said in a released statement. “He is one of the finest persons I have ever met. What he brings to our program and what he can do to make a difference in our player’s lives is something I am looking forward to. He will be tremendous for us.”
White played quarterback for the Arizona State program from 1971 through 1973 and played a role in leading the team to a 32-4 record, three WAC championships and victories in the first three Fiesta Bowls in the bowl game’s existence. This all helped pave the way to receiving an invite to join the Pac-8, along with Arizona, to former the Pac-10. White will not have any direct coaching responsibilities with the program but will assist with prep work and handle other responsibilities to represent the program in front of potential donors.
In addition to the White announcement, Arizona State also announced the addition of former Wyoming head coach Dave Christensen. Christensen is taking on a non-coaching consultant role with the program, bringing with him 35 years of coaching experience as a head coach and assistant.
“Dave Christensen brings a lifetime of knowledge and experience in college football to our program,” Graham said. “He’s been a part of championships and that will be invaluable to our program.”
It appears the speculation is indeed accurate.
March 1, Marshall announced that Aubrey Hill had been added to Doc Holliday‘s coaching staff as wide receivers coach. Less than a week later, rumors began surfacing that Hill had decided to leave Huntington for the same job at Florida International.
While not confirming the specific destination, Marshall did acknowledge in a statement that Hill is no longer a part of the football program.
Assistant football coach Aubrey Hill is no longer on staff at Marshall. The Thundering Herd has begun an immediate search for his replacement.
FIU has yet to react to the rumors of Hill joining the coaching staff.
Hill last coached at the collegiate level at his alma mater Florida in 2012. He abruptly resigned less than a month before the start of the 2012 season for what were described as personal reasons. He subsequently received a two-year show-cause from the NCAA for violations stemming from his time as an assistant at Miami.
A situation involving a player who left P.J. Fleck‘s former football program is causing some consternation for the head coach’s current one.
In very late February, Western Michigan announced that Robert Spillane (pictured) had asked for and been granted a release from his scholarship in order to transfer to another school. It was rumored that the starting linebacker could join his former coach, Fleck, in Minnesota; it was further rumored that Fleck had been actively recruiting Spillane and other Bronco football players, the former before he had been given a release.
On Twitter, Spillane attempted to brush aside the suggestions that his move from Kalamazoo had anything to do with his former coach.
In a seemingly related matter, both the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press are reporting that the university will self-report to the NCAA what it’s describing as a “minor” violation involving contact with one of his former players. The former player was not identified by name.
Any contact between a coach and a player on scholarship at another university is strictly prohibited.
From the Pioneer Press:
From my understanding, even if a coach sends a former student-athlete a text that even says ‘happy birthday,’ that’s a violation,” [athletic director Mark] Coyle said.
…
Coyle said he has spoken to Broncos athletics director Kathy Beauregard “and reassured her we are not recruiting students from Western Michigan.
The Gophers opened their first spring practice session under Fleck on Tuesday.
At least in this instance, Osa Masina (pictured) and Don Hill have caught a legal break.
Both former USC football players had been accused by a female acquaintance of Masina’s of raping her July 14 in Los Angeles. Tuesday night, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced that it has decided not to pursue sexual assault charges against either individual.
The Orange County Register writes that “[p]rosecutors determined there was ‘insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.'” According to the Los Angeles Times, the woman at the center of the accusations refused to meet with investigators in Los Angeles.
Masina is still facing three felony charges in Utah in connection to the alleged rape of the same woman two weeks after the alleged incident in Los Angeles. A trial on those charges will commence later this year.
The two were initially suspended by the Trojans. Not long after, they were both removed from the roster entirely.