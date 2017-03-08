Prosecutors won’t pursue rape charges against ex-USC players

At least in this instance, Osa Masina (pictured) and Don Hill have caught a legal break.

Both former USC football players had been accused by a female acquaintance of Masina’s of raping her July 14 in Los Angeles. Tuesday night, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced that it has decided not to pursue sexual assault charges against either individual.

The Orange County Register writes that “[p]rosecutors determined there was ‘insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.'” According to the Los Angeles Times, the woman at the center of the accusations refused to meet with investigators in Los Angeles.

Masina is still facing three felony charges in Utah in connection to the alleged rape of the same woman two weeks after the alleged incident in Los Angeles. A trial on those charges will commence later this year.

The two were initially suspended by the Trojans. Not long after, they were both removed from the roster entirely.