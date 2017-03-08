Syracuse loses LBs coach to FCS coordinator job

In a twist on the normal plot, a Power Five team has lost an assistant coach to the FCS ranks.
Chattanooga announced Tuesday that it has hired Tom Kaufman as its new defensive coordinator. Kaufman was set to begin his second season as the linebackers coach at Syracuse.
Kaufman and UTC head coach Tom Arth were college teammates on the John Carroll University football team from 1999-2002.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tom and his wife Stephanie to the UTC family,” a statement from Arth began. “Tom is an exceptionally intelligent and talented football coach who brings great leadership, competitiveness and an intense motivation to recruit top-level student-athletes.
“As college teammates at John Carroll, Tom and I have been in the fight together and that gives me great confidence in knowing the type of person he is and the outstanding example he will set for our team at UTC.”
Kaufman was a part of Dino Babers‘ staff for four seasons at Eastern Illinois (2012-13) and Bowling Green (2014-15) before they were hired at Syracuse in January of 2016. He’s also been a quality control coach/graduate assistant at Texas (2011), Kansas (2010) and Mississippi State (2009).
Prior to that, he was an assistant at the Div. III level for six years.
Kaufman is the second Orange assistant this month to leave Babers’ staff this month. Less than a week ago, Mike Weber left his post as running backs coach for the same job at Indiana.
After losing an assistant to East Carolina by way of Temple, Jeff Monken has filled the coaching void in his staff.
According to the service academy in a press release, David Corley has been hired as Army’s wide receivers coach. Corley replaces Keith Gaither, who left Army in January for a job at Temple before ending up at ECU a little over a month later.
Gaither had spent two seasons as the receivers coach at the academy.
Corley comes to West Point from UConn, where he had spent the past three seasons. Two of those seasons he was running backs coach (2014, 2016) and the other (2015) he was receivers coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator for the last three games of the 2016 season after Frank Verducci was demoted by Bob Diaco.
After Diaco was fired and Randy Edsall hired, Corley wasn’t retained by the new regime.
After a hiccup related to an off-field incident, Scottie Montgomery has filled a hole on his East Carolina coaching staff.
The football program announced that the second-year head coach has added Keith Gaither as a Pirates assistant. Specifically, Gaither will serve as ECU’s wide receivers coach.
Gaither comes to Greenville after spending a little over a month in the same position at Temple.
“Keith’s background of success at all levels not only speaks highly of his coaching ability, but also his aptitude to understand, implement and value various offensive philosophies,” Montgomery said in a statement. “His recruiting ties, especially across North Carolina, run deep and will impact our program significantly.”
Prior to his very brief stint at Temple, Gaither was the receivers coach at Army. He’s also spent time as an assistant on coaching staffs at Ball State (2011-14) and Elon (2009-10).
Montgomery had been prepared to hire former Purdue interim head coach-turned Cincinnati running backs coach Gerad Parker in the position that ultimately went to Gaither. However, after a going away party late last month, Parker was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The football program opted to move in a different direction as a result of that incident.
If you’re anxious as to just who will be the triggerman of Gus Malzahn‘s offense, you’re going to have to wait a few months.
While technically a four-man competition, Auburn’s battle for the starting quarterback job is essentially a two-horse race — incumbent Sean White and Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham. A broken forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma, however, has left White extremely limited this spring.
As a result, first-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, like his head coach, doesn’t expected the Tigers to name a starter exiting the spring, instead waiting until some point during summer camp to pull the trigger.
“I don’t think so,” the coordinator said when asked about naming a starter this spring. “I want to see Sean. Sean’s made a lot of plays here. When he’s been healthy he’s been really effective.
“I don’t think we’re even close to even discussing anything like that yet.”
A redshirt sophomore, White played in 11 games this past season in his first year as the full-time starter. In the two games in which he didn’t start and play, White was dealing with a shoulder injury.
Stidham, who transferred to The Plains in December, is widely viewed as the favorite to ultimately win the job.
Missouri’s running back stable has been pared thanks to an off-field issue involving one of its members.
Barry Odom confirmed earlier Tuesday that Nate Strong has been indefinitely suspended from his football team. Other than unspecified violations of team rules, no specific reason for the punitive measure was given by the head coach.
Last season as a sophomore, Strong was fourth on the team and third amongst backs with 198 yards on the ground. His 5.7 yards per carry average was second on the Tigers, while his two rushing touchdowns were tied for second on the team.
A four-star 2016 Mizzou signee, Strong was rated as the No. 2 junior college running back in the country. He chose Mizzou over offers from, among others, Florida State, Michigan State and Ohio State.