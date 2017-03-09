Boise State adds Brad Bedell as offensive line coach

Boise State has hired Brad Bedell as its offensive line coach, the Broncos announced Thursday.

Bedell has worked with Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin previously, coaching the line for him at Arkansas State in 2013. After Harsin’s exit for Boise, Bedell left to coach the line at Texas State in 2014-15, and spent 2016 as a quality control assistant and assistant director of operations at Baylor.

He had previously agreed to be the offensive line coach and assistant head coach at Lamar in January.

“I already have some of that blue blood running through me, as I’ve been indoctrinated into the Boise State culture from my time with Coach Harsin, and even back to Coach Hawkins, working with awesome Broncos and men like Coach Harsin, Andy Avalos, Lee Marks and Jeff Pitman,” Bedell said. “I want to thank Coach Harsin for this opportunity to be a Bronco, and to be part of an extremely special program that truly combines a great tradition of championship football with a constant push to develop young men as leaders through the game,” Bell said in a statement, via the Idaho Statesman.

“From a coaching standpoint, I truly believe football is won up front by being physical, using great technique and implementing a nasty disposition. Our mentality has to be to go out and dominate the man across from you. If we can do that, just be dirt dogs, guys who bring their lunch pail and hard hat every day, the rest of our guys will be able to do their thing.”

Bedell replaces Scott Huff who left last week for to coach the line for his former boss Chris Petersen at Washington.

The Broncos finished the ’16 season ranked 56th nationally with 4.6 yards per carry and tied for 27th with 1.46 sacks allowed per game.