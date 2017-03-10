Auburn adds Tulane to 2019 schedule

A pair of old SEC rivals are set to revive their series.

Friday afternoon, Tulane announced that it has reached an agreement to play Auburn during the 2019 season. The one-off game will be played Sept. 7 of that year at, of course, Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

The two teams have met 37 times previously, with 22 of those contests counting as conference matchups as both were members of the SEC (the Green Wave was a member from 1932-66). The first meeting occurred in 1902 with the last coming in 2006. The Tigers hold a 17-14-6 advantage in the all-time series.

This is the second non-conference game for the 2019 season that Auburn has announced. AU will also face Oregon in Arlington to open that season.

In addition to playing at Auburn, Tulane will host Florida International (Aug. 31) and FCS Missouri State (Sept. 14) as part of its 2019 non-conference schedule while also playing Army (Oct. 5).