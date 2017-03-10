Gus Malzahn expects WR Kyle Davis back when Auburn returns to spring practice

Auburn has already decided to at least give a quarterback a shot with its depleted wide receiving corps. In a week or so, that group should be further bolstered with some experienced talent.

Since the Tigers opened spring practice Feb. 28, Kyle Davis has been absent as he tends to what Gus Malzahn described as “personal business.” With his squad currently in the midst of spring break, the head coach expects the wide receiver to have that unspecified personal business under control and be back with the team when they resume spring practice March 21.

“We do,” Malzahn stated simply when asked if he expects the rising sophomore to return with the rest of his teammates.

Davis’ return would greatly aid a receiving corps that, as al.com noted, has three walk-ons currently listed on its two-deep depth chart.

As a true freshman last season, Davis was tops on the team with a 20.7 yards per catch average. The 6-2, 213-pounder’s two receiving touchdowns were second on the Tigers, while his 248 receiving yards and 12 receptions were third and seventh, respectively.