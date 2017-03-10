Phillip Fulmer takes shot at Lane Kiffin at Knoxville fundraiser

If you’re at a speaking engagement in Knoxville and looking for an easy laugh, it never hurts to play the Lane Kiffin card.

Despite it being nearly 10 years ago, Kiffin is still reviled and hated on Rocky Top after leaving as Tennessee’s head football coach after just one year on the job in 2009. The man Kiffin replaced, Phillip Fulmer, was the keynote speaker at a Catholic Charities fundraiser Thursday night in downtown Knoxville, and used the occasion to tweak the man who replaced him as the coach of the Volunteers.

“I miss coaching every day. I have done quite a few things. I did CBS for a couple of years and that was a lot of fun to get a chance to do that,” Fulmer said according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “But it was real time-consuming.

“I really did it mostly to get me out of town while Kiffin was here.”

Kiffin is the new head coach at Florida Atlantic after a three-year run as offensive coordinator at UT rival Alabama. Fulmer was in the running for the athletic director job at UT that ultimately went to Kansas State’s John Currie.

