Phillip Fulmer takes shot at Lane Kiffin at Knoxville fundraiser

If you’re at a speaking engagement in Knoxville and looking for an easy laugh, it never hurts to play the Lane Kiffin card.
Despite it being nearly 10 years ago, Kiffin is still reviled and hated on Rocky Top after leaving as Tennessee’s head football coach after just one year on the job in 2009. The man Kiffin replaced, Phillip Fulmer, was the keynote speaker at a Catholic Charities fundraiser Thursday night in downtown Knoxville, and used the occasion to tweak the man who replaced him as the coach of the Volunteers.
“I miss coaching every day. I have done quite a few things. I did CBS for a couple of years and that was a lot of fun to get a chance to do that,” Fulmer said according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “But it was real time-consuming.
“I really did it mostly to get me out of town while Kiffin was here.”
As an aside: One of Asiasi’s former high school teammates, Boss Tagaloa, plays defensive tackle for the Bruins and the two players had talked of going to the same school when they were recruits.
As a 6-3, 287-pound true freshman last season, Asiasi played in all 13 games. He caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.
A four-star recruit in last year’s class coming out of high school at Concord De La Salle High School, Asiasi was rated as the No. 3 tight end in the country and the No. 12 player at any position in the state of California.
Barring something out of the ordinary and completely unexpected, Asiasi will have to sit out the 2017 season in order to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. Beginning in 2018, he’d then have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Former Clemson OL Jake Fruhmorgen transfers to Florida
“They’re definitely successful,” Fruhmorgen told Fightin Gators after a January visit to Gainesville. “Obviously Coach Mac has brought in a good coaching staff, good players. They’re doing well. I’ve always watched the Gators – even at Clemson.”
Checking in a 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, Fruhmorgen was regarded as the No. 119 player in the 2015 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Fruhmorgen started eight games for Clemson’s eventual national champion squad before a shoulder injury sidelined him in October. He elected to transfer because, as he told SEC Country, Clemson just “wasn’t for me.”
NCAA rules require he sit out the 2017 season and will be eligible in ’18.
Oregon State, Fresno State announce home-and-home in 2022, ’24
Oregon State and Fresno State will meet in a home-and-home in 2022 and ’24, the schools have announced.
“It’s important that we schedule strategically with a mindset of the rigors of the nine-game Pac-12 Conference slate,” Oregon State AD Scott Barnes said in a statement. “I believe we have developed a future schedule that will enable Beaver Nation the opportunity to travel to attractive locales and also present appealing matchups at home.”
Fresno State will host the first game on Sept. 10, 2022, and the Beavers will host the final game on Aug. 31, 2024.
The two squads have met 13 times previously, though not since 2003. Fresno State won the last meeting and holds an 8-5 edge in the series.
Boise State adds Brad Bedell as offensive line coach
Boise State has hired Brad Bedell as its offensive line coach, the Broncos announced Thursday.
Bedell has worked with Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin previously, coaching the line for him at Arkansas State in 2013. After Harsin’s exit for Boise, Bedell left to coach the line at Texas State in 2014-15, and spent 2016 as a quality control assistant and assistant director of operations at Baylor.
He had previously agreed to be the offensive line coach and assistant head coach at Lamar in January.
“I already have some of that blue blood running through me, as I’ve been indoctrinated into the Boise State culture from my time with Coach Harsin, and even back to Coach Hawkins, working with awesome Broncos and men like Coach Harsin, Andy Avalos, Lee Marks and Jeff Pitman,” Bedell said. “I want to thank Coach Harsin for this opportunity to be a Bronco, and to be part of an extremely special program that truly combines a great tradition of championship football with a constant push to develop young men as leaders through the game,” Bell said in a statement, via the Idaho Statesman.
“From a coaching standpoint, I truly believe football is won up front by being physical, using great technique and implementing a nasty disposition. Our mentality has to be to go out and dominate the man across from you. If we can do that, just be dirt dogs, guys who bring their lunch pail and hard hat every day, the rest of our guys will be able to do their thing.”
Bedell replaces Scott Huff who left last week for to coach the line for his former boss Chris Petersen at Washington.
The Broncos finished the ’16 season ranked 56th nationally with 4.6 yards per carry and tied for 27th with 1.46 sacks allowed per game.