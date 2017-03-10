Video released of Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield’s arrest

The Tulsa World and other outlets also posted the complete dash cam footage of the arrest in question.
Mayfield has already issued a public apology in the matter but it remains to be seen what, if any, his punishment will be from the school outside of doing a bit of extra running. The Sooners are no strangers to dealing with the release of damaging videos given their recent history in the Joe Mixon affair but it’s pretty clear this isn’t a great look for any party.
The quarterback was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest as a result of his actions and is scheduled to appear in court in early April.
Safe to say however, that the tackle from the officers (and the wall) was a much harder hit than Mayfield took all of last season.
Auburn QB John Franklin III appears to be switching to receiver this spring
John Franklin III headed to Auburn last season amid plenty of fanfare after being one of the stars of a Netflix documentary series but it appears his time as a potential starting quarterback for the Tigers has come to an end.
Per ESPN, Franklin worked out at receiver and on special teams earlier this week during spring practice and has given up the traditional orange ‘no-contact’ jersey worn by the other quarterbacks.
“If John doesn’t win the starting job then he’s going to go play another position,” offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey told reporters Tuesday. “But as of right now he’s definitely still in the mix.”
Just like that however, he’s not.
Franklin did start once last year for Auburn and appeared in just about every game as part of a package of plays, but never could unseat Sean White as the primary guy behind center. With the arrival of Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham this spring, head coach Gus Malzahn seems to very likely be down to just two in the race to find a starter for 2017.
That much is likely made clear with the speedy Franklin’s move to receiver given how limited White is this month after suffering a broken arm in the Sugar Bowl. Redshirt freshman Woody Barrett has already left an impression at quarterback this spring and both Tyler Queen and early enrollee Malik Willis are also in the mix for a backup role.
Given how things played out at the position the past few years on the Plains, it’s probably good that Malzahn and Lindsey won’t be lacking for options heading into fall camp this season, even if that doesn’t include Franklin.
Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson addresses departure from Indiana, denies any wrongdoing
One of the more eyebrow-raising moves of the offseason was the departure of then-Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson after he had guided the Hoosiers to back-to-back bowl games.
Wilson ended up on his feet as the new offensive coordinator at Ohio State but his move inside the conference did lead some to express concern over his treatment of players in Bloomington. The coach finally addressed the media for the first time since then and not surprisingly was asked about his somewhat controversial firing.
“The athletic department — the athletic director and those guys — made their decision,” Wilson told reporters, including the Columbus Dispatch. “From there, the comments were made. We just go back to how much we loved being there, loved our players (though we) didn’t have a chance to kind of see those guys off.”
As to an investigation that brought up several specific incidents of alleged player abuse, Wilson denied any wrongdoing and noted that everything had been looked into and cleared by both Indiana and Ohio State.
“We wouldn’t be here doing this job if those things were true,” he said. “Anyone can have an opinion. I know the department over there looked into everything. I know this school’s looked into everything. I know we’re very, very comfortable with what we’re doing, where we’re at, and we’re excited to move forward. The athletic director had outside counsel, found no evidence and that’s why we’re here.”
This likely isn’t the last time the late season departure will be brought up by either team as the Buckeyes and Hoosiers play each other in their 2017 opener this fall.
A pair of old SEC rivals are set to revive their series.
Friday afternoon, Tulane announced that it has reached an agreement to play Auburn during the 2019 season. The one-off game will be played Sept. 7 of that year at, of course, Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
The two teams have met 37 times previously, with 22 of those contests counting as conference matchups as both were members of the SEC (the Green Wave was a member from 1932-66). The first meeting occurred in 1902 with the last coming in 2006. The Tigers hold a 17-14-6 advantage in the all-time series.
This is the second non-conference game for the 2019 season that Auburn has announced. AU will also face Oregon in Arlington to open that season.
In addition to playing at Auburn, Tulane will host Florida International (Aug. 31) and FCS Missouri State (Sept. 14) as part of its 2019 non-conference schedule while also playing Army (Oct. 5).
Phillip Fulmer takes shot at Lane Kiffin at Knoxville fundraiser
If you’re at a speaking engagement in Knoxville and looking for an easy laugh, it never hurts to play the Lane Kiffin card.
Despite it being nearly 10 years ago, Kiffin is still reviled and hated on Rocky Top after leaving as Tennessee’s head football coach after just one year on the job in 2009. The man Kiffin replaced, Phillip Fulmer, was the keynote speaker at a Catholic Charities fundraiser Thursday night in downtown Knoxville, and used the occasion to tweak the man who replaced him as the coach of the Volunteers.
“I miss coaching every day. I have done quite a few things. I did CBS for a couple of years and that was a lot of fun to get a chance to do that,” Fulmer said according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “But it was real time-consuming.
“I really did it mostly to get me out of town while Kiffin was here.”