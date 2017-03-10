Video released of Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield’s arrest

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas late last month in one of the most notable offseason incidents this year in college football.

On Friday however, video was released of the incident in question.

The Tulsa World and other outlets also posted the complete dash cam footage of the arrest in question.

Mayfield has already issued a public apology in the matter but it remains to be seen what, if any, his punishment will be from the school outside of doing a bit of extra running. The Sooners are no strangers to dealing with the release of damaging videos given their recent history in the Joe Mixon affair but it’s pretty clear this isn’t a great look for any party.

The quarterback was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest as a result of his actions and is scheduled to appear in court in early April.

Safe to say however, that the tackle from the officers (and the wall) was a much harder hit than Mayfield took all of last season.