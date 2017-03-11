Accused of rape, ex-Auburn TE moves on to a JUCO

While he has much more pressing matters off the field, Landon Rice is looking to continue his collegiate playing career on it.

Citing an unnamed source, al.com is reporting that Rice has joined the football team at Mississippi Coast Community College. The tight end would be eligible to play immediately, pending the outcome of a potentially serious legal issue.

In early September of last year, Rice left the Auburn football program for what were initially described as “personal reasons.” It was subsequently reported that Rice had been accused of first-degree rape.

A 19-year-old female filed a police report July 27 accusing Rice of raping her April 12 at an on-campus residence hall and sought a protective order against him Sept. 12, with a temporary order issued three days later.

The attorney for Rice issued a statement shortly after the accusations came to light in which he labeled the allegations as “false” and that his client has been “vilified” and “unfairly treated” because of them. In response to that statement, the lawyer for the unnamed 19-year-old allegedly raped by Rice released a series of text messages between the player and alleged victim in which the former apologized to the latter on multiple occasions.

Rice has denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer, and has yet to be charged in connection to the allegations.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Rice was rated as the No. 8 tight end in the country. He was an early enrollee who participated in sprig practice last year and was expected to contribute as a true freshman before the off-field issue derailed those plans.

His brother, Logan Rice, currently plays wide receiver for the Tigers.