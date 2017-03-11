Ex-LSU QB Brandon Harris set to visit North Carolina

In mid-February, Brandon Harris acknowledged that he has “two final possibilities” as a transfer destination, “but one really sticks out above the other.” Nearly a month later, Harris’ field may be expanding a bit.

On his Twitter account Saturday night, Harris stated that he has his first official visit scheduled for March 24. While he didn’t state a specific school on the social media site, he subsequently confirmed to the New Orleans Times-Picayune that he will be visiting North Carolina that weekend.

The Tar Heels were mentioned prominently as a potential landing spot in the wake of his transfer from LSU.

First official visit scheduled for March 24th. — Brandon Harris (@B6Harris) March 11, 2017

Harris also told the Times-Picayune that he is considering visits to Arizona and Texas as well. As a graduate transfer, Harris will be eligible to play his final season immediately in 2017.

After starting all 12 games in 2015 for the Tigers, Harris started the first two games of this past season. He lost his job to Danny Etling prior to Week 3 and never regained it.