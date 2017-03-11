Questions arise over certification of Oregon strength coach

Willie Taggart has not had the smoothest of transitions as Oregon’s new head coach and it appears the program is back in the news for yet another issue with the strength program.
A CBSSports.com report came out on Friday examining the world of college football strength coaches and their various certifications for the job. Headlining the piece is not surprisingly Ducks strength coach Irele Oderinde, who was suspended a month without pay after three players were sent to the hospital in January after going through an extra strenuous workout.
Oderinde apparently met NCAA requirements through a track and field coaches association certification as part of a 21-hour course. His bachelor’s and master’s degrees were also not in an “exercise science” field like many others in the industry. All that leads to this from the story:
While in compliance with the letter of the NCAA bylaw, Oderinde is among a handful of those coaches who, experts say, are underqualified.
“I’m not sure why they suspended [Oderinde],” said Hoffman, a former NSCA president. “Is he going to get smarter a month from now? Either he’s qualified — then he shouldn’t be suspended — or he’s not qualified and he should be fired.”
The Ducks did change up their staff structure as a result of the incident involving three players and added more oversight beyond just the head coach. The school also told the site that Oderinde and his staff may seek “additional certifications.”
Oregon certainly is under pressure to make sure everything is on the up-and-up but the CBSSports piece clearly illustrates that the issue is one not limited to the Pacific Northwest and is a concern across college athletics.
Will anything change in the future as a result of the increased attention? Things seem to be in Eugene but not without another issue early in the tenure of the team’s new head coach.
If you asked Ed Orgeron truthfully, he’d probably say he would be LSU’s head coach for free. That’s how much this dream job means to the Louisiana native.
That said, he’s still getting paid. Quite handsomely in fact.
Orgeron’s contract details were released to the Baton Rouge Advocate this week and it appears the Tigers’ head coach will indeed make $3.5 million a season as part of the five-year deal he agreed to a while back. That’s a little behind the eight-ball in terms of SEC West salaries but still in the upper tier nationally for head coaches.
More interesting than that base number however, Orgeron is set to take in as much as $1.5 million in possible incentive bonuses. That’s a big number and, per the Advocate, nearly double the amount that former head coach Les Miles had in his contract.
Even more eye-catching is the buyout number for Orgeron. That checks in at a whopping $12 million after the upcoming season, then dips to $8.5 million in 2018, $6 million in 2019 and $4.5 million in 2020.
For a head coach without a ton of leverage in the situation, Orgeron’s agent sure did get a hefty number to keep the school tied to him for the next several seasons.
North Carolina fans’ attention is busy focused on the men’s basketball team this March but the football team did recently make an announcement that they would be switching to Nike’s Jumpman line as their uniform provider in 2017.
The move makes plenty of sense considering the apparel giant is so closely entwined with the Tar Heels’ legend who inspired the line, Michael Jordan. The greatest basketball player of all time was actually on hand in Chapel Hill to introduce the new partnership last week but in doing so, inadvertently became yet another internet meme by saying the “ceiling is the roof.”
The line drew plenty of laughs on social media and across the internet… and apparently the UNC football team itself. That’s because head coach Larry Fedora and a few Tar Heels players decided to make fun of His Airness and released a ‘This is Sportscenter’ spoof on Friday centered around the quote.
Pretty funny. And if you think Air Jordan is going to get upset over the football team making fun of the line, don’t fret because even the Jordan Brand is cashing in on the flub with merchandise.
As P.J. Fleck deals with the NCAA fallout of a transfer from his old football program, he’s lost one at his new one.
On his personal Twitter account Friday, Connor Mayes announced that he has decided to leave Minnesota and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. The offensive lineman wrote that “[a]fter long reflection and many discussions with my family, I have decided it is in my best interest to leave” the Gophers.
Mayes, whose father and grandfather played football at TCU, added that Fleck “is an amazing man and coach,” and that “I have enjoyed this semester getting to know” him. Not enough, however, to remain.
A three-star member of Minnesota’s 2014 recruiting class, Mayes was rated as the No. 5 center in the country and the No. 57 player at any position in the state of Texas.
Mayes played in eight games his true freshman season, then played in all 26 the next two seasons. He started 15 of those 26 games at guard, including six in 2016.
Mayes becomes the second starting lineman to leave the Gophers the last two months, joining center Tyler Moore. The rising junior announced in mid-January that he would be transferring to Oklahoma State.
Sean Kugler has turned to a much lower level of football to fill a void in his coaching staff.
UTEP confirmed via a press release that Chuck Veliz has been hired by Kugler as the Miners’ wide receivers coach. Veliz will replace Theron Aych, who left UTEP late last month to take the same job at Arizona.
Veliz had spent 13 years as the head football coach and athletic director at Montwood High School in El Paso. He retired from that job in February of last year amidst allegations that he stole money — it was alleged that upwards of $100,000 was unaccounted for — from the football program and various fundraisers.
Through his attorney, Veliz had vigorously denied any wrongdoing, including talk that he had physically abused his football players. Veliz has not been charged in connection to the financial allegations.
A graduate of UTEP, this will mark Veliz’s first coaching job at the collegiate level.