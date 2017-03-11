UNC football spoof makes fun of Michael Jordan flub

North Carolina fans’ attention is busy focused on the men’s basketball team this March but the football team did recently make an announcement that they would be switching to Nike’s Jumpman line as their uniform provider in 2017.

The move makes plenty of sense considering the apparel giant is so closely entwined with the Tar Heels’ legend who inspired the line, Michael Jordan. The greatest basketball player of all time was actually on hand in Chapel Hill to introduce the new partnership last week but in doing so, inadvertently became yet another internet meme by saying the “ceiling is the roof.”

The line drew plenty of laughs on social media and across the internet… and apparently the UNC football team itself. That’s because head coach Larry Fedora and a few Tar Heels players decided to make fun of His Airness and released a ‘This is Sportscenter’ spoof on Friday centered around the quote.

Looks like Carolina Football is quickly adjusting to the ways of @Jumpman23…#ThisIsCarolinaFootball pic.twitter.com/BMnSd51M2Z — Carolina Football (@TarHeelFootball) March 10, 2017

Pretty funny. And if you think Air Jordan is going to get upset over the football team making fun of the line, don’t fret because even the Jordan Brand is cashing in on the flub with merchandise.