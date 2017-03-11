UTEP turns to long-time high school coach to oversee WRs

Sean Kugler has turned to a much lower level of football to fill a void in his coaching staff.

UTEP confirmed via a press release that Chuck Veliz has been hired by Kugler as the Miners’ wide receivers coach. Veliz will replace Theron Aych, who left UTEP late last month to take the same job at Arizona.

Veliz had spent 13 years as the head football coach and athletic director at Montwood High School in El Paso. He retired from that job in February of last year amidst allegations that he stole money — it was alleged that upwards of $100,000 was unaccounted for — from the football program and various fundraisers.

Through his attorney, Veliz had vigorously denied any wrongdoing, including talk that he had physically abused his football players. Veliz has not been charged in connection to the financial allegations.

A graduate of UTEP, this will mark Veliz’s first coaching job at the collegiate level.