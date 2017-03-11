UTEP turns to long-time high school coach to oversee WRs

Sean Kugler has turned to a much lower level of football to fill a void in his coaching staff.
UTEP confirmed via a press release that Chuck Veliz has been hired by Kugler as the Miners’ wide receivers coach. Veliz will replace Theron Aych, who left UTEP late last month to take the same job at Arizona.
Veliz had spent 13 years as the head football coach and athletic director at Montwood High School in El Paso. He retired from that job in February of last year amidst allegations that he stole money — it was alleged that upwards of $100,000 was unaccounted for — from the football program and various fundraisers.
Through his attorney, Veliz had vigorously denied any wrongdoing, including talk that he had physically abused his football players. Veliz has not been charged in connection to the financial allegations.
A graduate of UTEP, this will mark Veliz’s first coaching job at the collegiate level.
As P.J. Fleck deals with the NCAA fallout of a transfer from his old football program, he’s lost one at his new one.
On his personal Twitter account Friday, Connor Mayes announced that he has decided to leave Minnesota and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. The offensive lineman wrote that “[a]fter long reflection and many discussions with my family, I have decided it is in my best interest to leave” the Gophers.
Mayes, whose father and grandfather played football at TCU, added that Fleck “is an amazing man and coach,” and that “I have enjoyed this semester getting to know” him. Not enough, however, to remain.
A three-star member of Minnesota’s 2014 recruiting class, Mayes was rated as the No. 5 center in the country and the No. 57 player at any position in the state of Texas.
Mayes played in eight games his true freshman season, then played in all 26 the next two seasons. He started 15 of those 26 games at guard, including six in 2016.
Mayes becomes the second starting lineman to leave the Gophers the last two months, joining center Tyler Moore. The rising junior announced in mid-January that he would be transferring to Oklahoma State.
Auburn has already decided to at least give a quarterback a shot with its depleted wide receiving corps. In a week or so, that group should be further bolstered with some experienced talent.
Since the Tigers opened spring practice Feb. 28, Kyle Davis has been absent as he tends to what Gus Malzahn described as “personal business.” With his squad currently in the midst of spring break, the head coach expects the wide receiver to have that unspecified personal business under control and be back with the team when they resume spring practice March 21.
“We do,” Malzahn stated simply when asked if he expects the rising sophomore to return with the rest of his teammates.
Davis’ return would greatly aid a receiving corps that, as al.com noted, has three walk-ons currently listed on its two-deep depth chart.
As a true freshman last season, Davis was tops on the team with a 20.7 yards per catch average. The 6-2, 213-pounder’s two receiving touchdowns were second on the Tigers, while his 248 receiving yards and 12 receptions were third and seventh, respectively.
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas late last month in one of the most notable offseason incidents this year in college football.
On Friday however, video was released of the incident in question.
The Tulsa World and other outlets also posted the complete dash cam footage of the arrest in question.
Mayfield has already issued a public apology in the matter but it remains to be seen what, if any, his punishment will be from the school outside of doing a bit of extra running. The Sooners are no strangers to dealing with the release of damaging videos given their recent history in the Joe Mixon affair but it’s pretty clear this isn’t a great look for any party.
The quarterback was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest as a result of his actions and is scheduled to appear in court in early April.
Safe to say however, that the tackle from the officers (and the wall) was a much harder hit than Mayfield took all of last season.
John Franklin III headed to Auburn last season amid plenty of fanfare after being one of the stars of a Netflix documentary series but it appears his time as a potential starting quarterback for the Tigers has come to an end.
Per ESPN, Franklin worked out at receiver and on special teams earlier this week during spring practice and has given up the traditional orange ‘no-contact’ jersey worn by the other quarterbacks.
“If John doesn’t win the starting job then he’s going to go play another position,” offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey told reporters Tuesday. “But as of right now he’s definitely still in the mix.”
Just like that however, he’s not.
Franklin did start once last year for Auburn and appeared in just about every game as part of a package of plays, but never could unseat Sean White as the primary guy behind center. With the arrival of Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham this spring, head coach Gus Malzahn seems to very likely be down to just two in the race to find a starter for 2017.
That much is likely made clear with the speedy Franklin’s move to receiver given how limited White is this month after suffering a broken arm in the Sugar Bowl. Redshirt freshman Woody Barrett has already left an impression at quarterback this spring and both Tyler Queen and early enrollee Malik Willis are also in the mix for a backup role.
Given how things played out at the position the past few years on the Plains, it’s probably good that Malzahn and Lindsey won’t be lacking for options heading into fall camp this season, even if that doesn’t include Franklin.