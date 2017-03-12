Getty Images

Jake Waters returns to Big 12… on Iowa State staff

By John TaylorMar 12, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

One of the most popular players in recent Kansas State history is coming back to the conference, albeit not at his alma mater.

Iowa State confirmed Friday that Jake Waters has joined Matt Campbell‘s football staff as an offensive graduate assistant. The move to Ames is a homecoming of sorts as Waters is an Iowa native and actually began the playing portion of his collegiate career at a junior college in the state.

His father also wanted his son to go to ISU coming out of high school, although an offer from the Cyclones didn’t come either then or as he was leaving that JUCO.

“I couldn’t be more excited about being a part of this program and the vision coach Campbell has here is something pretty special,” Waters told the Des Moines Register.

This will mark Waters’ first coaching job of any kind at the FBS level. He was a volunteer coach this offseason for Iowa Western Community College, the school at which he began his playing career.

Transferring from the JUCO to Kansas State, Waters started the 2013 and 2014 seasons at quarterback for the Wildcats. In that span, K-State went 17-9 with Waters under center. His last year as the starter, he set single-season school records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, passing efficiency and completion percentage.

The past two seasons, he attempted to carve out a career at the professional level in both the NFL and CFL.

Bret Bielema tweets shade at SEC refs

By Zach BarnettMar 12, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT

Arkansas and Kentucky played in the SEC Tournament’s championship game on Sunday, an 82-65 Wildcats rout.

As Kentucky pulled away for the championship, things got a little chippy. And by a little chippy, I mean an Arkansas player taking a shot to Kentucky’s best player’s face.

Moses Kingsley was ejected from the game for that shot, but the Arkansas basketball team didn’t thing it was that big of a deal.

And in the eyes of Bret Bielema, the fault was with SEC officials being too chummy with Kentucky players.

Nothing like an SEC head football coach accusing his conference’s officials of being in a conspiracy with a fellow league member.

Eastern Michigan students campaign against using university dollars for $35 million football facility

By Zach BarnettMar 12, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT

Fresh off the program’s first bowl trip in nearly 30 years, Eastern Michigan has announced plans to build a new facility that would include a new building with practice fields for the football and soccer programs, an indoor track, an improved weight room, up to 10 new football suites and a new football scoreboard, at the cost of $35 million. While it sounds like the idea is still is in its beginning stages — the EMU board was briefed in February and will discuss the topic again next month — the school says it has $9 million already raised toward the project. It’s a giant leap from less than a year ago, when EMU was forced to release a statement saying it is not dropping football.

This, of course, leaves another $26 million to be raised. And the EMU student government has come out swinging against the idea of the student body funding any of that remaining $26 million.

EMU student president Tanasia Morton and vice president Joshua Starr made the argument in a join statement on the group’s Facebook page.

We must, however, make clear that Student Government did not intend to, nor do we, support using any University funds for a multi-million dollar renovation of our athletic facilities outside of the plans to renovate the Rec/IM. To be clear, any renovations or additions to any of the University’s athletics facilities as part of this $35 million plan, aside from the Rec/IM, must be completely funded by outside donors.

We strongly support the strides our student athletes have made in our history as a University. Many of our collegiate teams, such as track and field, swimming, and gymnastics are the best in the MAC. We are proud to support these programs and confident that the significant investments contemplated in the Regents’ plan can be funded with the support of generous donors. However, Student Government WILL NOT support any renovations to the athletic facilities as a part of this $35 million plan, outside of the Rec/IM, that involve a single cent of University dollars.

See the full post below:

As of now, Eastern Michigan has stated it doesn’t plan on using university dollars toward the project. “We haven’t committed any money (from the university’s general fund). We’re focused on fund-raising,” EMU board of regents member Michelle Crumm told the Detroit Free-Press.

Georgia WR Riley Ridley arrested on misdemeanor pot possession

By Zach BarnettMar 12, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT

Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley was arrested Saturday night on possession of marijuana by Athens-Clarke County police, as first reported by UGASports.com. The arrest carries a misdemeanor charge.

Officers found less than one ounce of marijuana on his person. He was booked at 10:07 p.m. and released at 12:32 a.m. on a bond of $1,000.

Georgia’s controversial — the controversy here arising from the perception it’s too harsh, compared to the rest of the SEC — handbook calls for a football player to miss one game following his first arrest. Kirby Smart has not commented on the arrest as of this writing.

Georgia opens against Appalachian State on Sept. 2.

Ridley figures to be a key target of Jacob Eason in 2017. As a freshman last season he nabbed 12 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

USC WR Trevon Sidney, four-star 2016 signee, ‘out awhile’ after surgery on both hips

By John TaylorMar 12, 2017, 9:03 AM EDT

A promising recruit has a long road ahead if he’s going to make any type of contribution in the coming season.

It had previously been confirmed by USC that Trevon Sidney would not participate in spring practice because of hip surgery.  What hadn’t been previously confirmed is that, according to the Los Angeles Daily News, Sidney actually underwent surgery on both hips.

The Daily News writes that head coach “Clay Helton said he hopes Sidney can return in the fall.” It appears, though, that the wide receiver’s availability for the upcoming season is, at bare minimum, significantly in doubt.

Sidney was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2016 recruiting class.  He was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 26 receiver in the country; the No. 20 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 141 player overall in that recruiting website’s composite rankings.

As a true freshman, Sidney took a redshirt.