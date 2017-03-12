Jake Waters returns to Big 12… on Iowa State staff

One of the most popular players in recent Kansas State history is coming back to the conference, albeit not at his alma mater.

Iowa State confirmed Friday that Jake Waters has joined Matt Campbell‘s football staff as an offensive graduate assistant. The move to Ames is a homecoming of sorts as Waters is an Iowa native and actually began the playing portion of his collegiate career at a junior college in the state.

His father also wanted his son to go to ISU coming out of high school, although an offer from the Cyclones didn’t come either then or as he was leaving that JUCO.

“I couldn’t be more excited about being a part of this program and the vision coach Campbell has here is something pretty special,” Waters told the Des Moines Register.

This will mark Waters’ first coaching job of any kind at the FBS level. He was a volunteer coach this offseason for Iowa Western Community College, the school at which he began his playing career.

Transferring from the JUCO to Kansas State, Waters started the 2013 and 2014 seasons at quarterback for the Wildcats. In that span, K-State went 17-9 with Waters under center. His last year as the starter, he set single-season school records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, passing efficiency and completion percentage.

The past two seasons, he attempted to carve out a career at the professional level in both the NFL and CFL.