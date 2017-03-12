USC WR Trevon Sidney, four-star 2016 signee, ‘out awhile’ after surgery on both hips

A promising recruit has a long road ahead if he’s going to make any type of contribution in the coming season.
It had previously been confirmed by USC that Trevon Sidney would not participate in spring practice because of hip surgery. What hadn’t been previously confirmed is that, according to the Los Angeles Daily News, Sidney actually underwent surgery on both hips.
The Daily News writes that head coach “Clay Helton said he hopes Sidney can return in the fall.” It appears, though, that the wide receiver’s availability for the upcoming season is, at bare minimum, significantly in doubt.
Sidney was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2016 recruiting class. He was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 26 receiver in the country; the No. 20 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 141 player overall in that recruiting website’s composite rankings.
As a true freshman, Sidney took a redshirt.
In the end, it’s a homecoming reunion for Joe Seumalo and his new boss.
Late this past week, San Jose State announced that Seumalo has been hired as the Spartans’ defensive line coach. Seumalo spent the 2005 season overseeing the same unit at SJSU.
The Spartans’ wide receivers coach that season? Current SJSU head coach Brent Brennan.
“One thing I know about Joe is his players love him,” Brennan said in a statement. “His players will play their butts off for him. That’s what you need in the defensive front. You need guys to be relentless and to play hard, care about each other, care about the people they are playing for and I know we’ll get that with Joe.
“He spent 10 of the last 11 years in the Pac-12. He’s coached at a high level, year in and year out. He’s coached multiple NFL players. I know he is a great coach on the field and a great man off the field.”
Seumalo spent the 2016 season at Arizona State and nine seasons at Oregon State (2006-14), serving as the line coach at both of those Pac-12 stops. In between, he was the line coach at UNLV for one season (2015).
The school noted in its release that, in addition to their time together at SJSU, the two have previously worked on the same coaching staffs at OSU, Hawaii and Cal Poly.
Seumalo will replace Jamar Cain, who left SJSU earlier this month for the same job at Fresno State. Cain came to the Spartans less than two months earlier after leaving FCS power North Dakota State.
In mid-February, Brandon Harris acknowledged that he has “two final possibilities” as a transfer destination, “but one really sticks out above the other.” Nearly a month later, Harris’ field may be expanding a bit.
On his Twitter account Saturday night, Harris stated that he has his first official visit scheduled for March 24. While he didn’t state a specific school on the social media site, he subsequently confirmed to the New Orleans Times-Picayune that he will be visiting North Carolina that weekend.
The Tar Heels were mentioned prominently as a potential landing spot in the wake of his transfer from LSU.
Harris also told the Times-Picayune that he is considering visits to Arizona and Texas as well. As a graduate transfer, Harris will be eligible to play his final season immediately in 2017.
After starting all 12 games in 2015 for the Tigers, Harris started the first two games of this past season. He lost his job to Danny Etling prior to Week 3 and never regained it.
While he has much more pressing matters off the field, Landon Rice is looking to continue his collegiate playing career on it.
Citing an unnamed source, al.com is reporting that Rice has joined the football team at Mississippi Coast Community College. The tight end would be eligible to play immediately, pending the outcome of a potentially serious legal issue.
In early September of last year, Rice left the Auburn football program for what were initially described as “personal reasons.” It was subsequently reported that Rice had been accused of first-degree rape.
A 19-year-old female filed a police report July 27 accusing Rice of raping her April 12 at an on-campus residence hall and sought a protective order against him Sept. 12, with a temporary order issued three days later.
The attorney for Rice issued a statement shortly after the accusations came to light in which he labeled the allegations as “false” and that his client has been “vilified” and “unfairly treated” because of them. In response to that statement, the lawyer for the unnamed 19-year-old allegedly raped by Rice released a series of text messages between the player and alleged victim in which the former apologized to the latter on multiple occasions.
Rice has denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer, and has yet to be charged in connection to the allegations.
A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Rice was rated as the No. 8 tight end in the country. He was an early enrollee who participated in sprig practice last year and was expected to contribute as a true freshman before the off-field issue derailed those plans.
His brother, Logan Rice, currently plays wide receiver for the Tigers.
Willie Taggart has not had the smoothest of transitions as Oregon’s new head coach and it appears the program is back in the news for yet another issue with the strength program.
A CBSSports.com report came out on Friday examining the world of college football strength coaches and their various certifications for the job. Headlining the piece is not surprisingly Ducks strength coach Irele Oderinde, who was suspended a month without pay after three players were sent to the hospital in January after going through an extra strenuous workout.
Oderinde apparently met NCAA requirements through a track and field coaches association certification as part of a 21-hour course. His bachelor’s and master’s degrees were also not in an “exercise science” field like many others in the industry. All that leads to this from the story:
While in compliance with the letter of the NCAA bylaw, Oderinde is among a handful of those coaches who, experts say, are underqualified.
“I’m not sure why they suspended [Oderinde],” said Hoffman, a former NSCA president. “Is he going to get smarter a month from now? Either he’s qualified — then he shouldn’t be suspended — or he’s not qualified and he should be fired.”
The Ducks did change up their staff structure as a result of the incident involving three players and added more oversight beyond just the head coach. The school also told the site that Oderinde and his staff may seek “additional certifications.”
Oregon certainly is under pressure to make sure everything is on the up-and-up but the CBSSports piece clearly illustrates that the issue is one not limited to the Pacific Northwest and is a concern across college athletics.
Will anything change in the future as a result of the increased attention? Things seem to be in Eugene but not without another issue early in the tenure of the team’s new head coach.