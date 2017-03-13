Getty Images

Colorado State to open new stadium against Oregon State

By Zach BarnettMar 13, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT

Colorado State was all set to open its new stadium against Abilene Christian. No offense to Abilene Christian, but…. it’s Abilene Christian. (Okay, I realize there’s no way for Abilene Christian to take anything but offense to that statement, but, still.)

With the Rams’ long-awaited new home set to open, Colorado State announced Monday it had moved its Sept. 23 home date with Oregon State to Aug. 26, thereby making the Beavers the first visitors to the new, yet-to-be-named stadium.

The move also solves a more pressing issue for Mike Bobo and his club: their unfortunate lack of a bye week. As it was originally written, Colorado State’s schedule called for the Rams to play a dozen straight weeks, starting Sept. 1 against Colorado in Denver and cruising right through their Nov. 18 regular-season finale opposite San Jose State.

“It was myself and Coach (Will) Friend and (director of operations Tom) Ehlers and Joe on the schedule when it came out. We were looking at it and comparing everybody’s schedule,” Bobo told the Fort Collins Reporter-Herald. “At first, it was, well, it is what it is and accept the challenge. Then it was, let’s make a call and see if they’re interested.”

The bye comes at a crucial point for Colorado State, giving them a week break in between a Sept. 16 visit to Alabama and a Sept. 30 visit to Hawaii.

“The ultimate goal is you want to win every game you play, but you want to put yourself in position to play for the conference championship and win, and we looked for avenues and got with Joe and were able to move the Oregon State game to Week Zero,” Bobo said. “We thought it made sense for us, and luckily it made sense for them. It’s still going to be challenging, playing two Pac 12 teams back-to-back, but I think the break before we start a challenging conference schedule will be good for our football team.”

The Aug. 26 visit will be Oregon State’s first ever trip to Fort Collins. The Rams and Beavers have split their two previous meetings, both in Corvallis, a 25-14 Oregon State win in 1962 and a 17-8 Colorado State win in 1975.

Former Rutgers player Eric LeGrand to receive WWE’s Warrior Award

By Zach BarnettMar 13, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT

Former Rutgers player Eric LeGrand has made a career out of being Former Rutgers player Eric LeGrand.

Paralyzed during a 2010 game, LeGrand has become an inspiration to many in the years since, and now serves as a motivational speaker and as an analyst on the Scarlet Knights’ football games. He has picked up a number of awards and honors along the way and added another on Monday.

The WWE — you read that correctly — announced LeGrand has been named the recipient of its Warrior Award, which is “presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior.” It’s given by The Ultimate Warrior’s widow, Dana Warrior.

LeGrand will receive the honor on March 31 as part of WWE’s WrestleMania weekend in Orlando.

“When you talk to Eric and when you’re around him, it’s really hard not to be blown away by his positivity and his demeanor as a human being; it’s just inspiring,” WWE executive vice president Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, said. “Here’s a guy who has every reason in the world to be bitter and angry and yet he’s the most positive dude you’ve ever met. You can’t help walking away from him and just being inspired.”

“Paul’s assistant sent me an email on Tuesday saying Paul wanted to talk and wanted to schedule a call for Thursday. So I’m sitting here for two days wondering what Triple H wants to say to me. My heart was racing for two days wondering what this was all about,” LeGrand said, via ESPN.com. “When he called me, he explained the award to me and what they do at WrestleMania, and then he told me at the end that they want to present the award to me, and I honestly didn’t know what to say. I didn’t know how to react. This was incredible as someone who grew up as a fan since I was a little kid.”

Former Penn State officials Tim Curley and Gary Schultz plead guilty to child endangerment charges

By Kevin McGuireMar 13, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

Two Penn State officials tied to the Jerry Sandusky scandal have pleaded guilty to charges of child endangerment on Monday. Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and senior vice president Gary Schultz entered their pleas to a judge with an agreement to potentially testify against former Penn State president Graham Spanier next week, according to a report from Penn Live.

Curley and Schultz face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 for their misdemeanor charge. The charges are tied to each man’s connection to the failure to report an incident witnessed by former Penn State assistant coach Mike McQueary (Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in the showers of the Penn State football building) and reported to former head football coach Joe Paterno. Paterno reported the information to Curley, his supervisor, and Curley and Schultz never reported the incident to the authorities.

Sentencing for Curley and Schultz is expected to take place within the next 90 days.

Sandusky, the former Penn state defensive coordinator, was found guilty on 45 of 48 charges related to sexually abuse of minors from 1994 through 2009. He is currently serving a sentence of up to 60 years, effectively a life sentence for the 73-year old. A request by Sandusky for a new trial has been denied. One of Sandusky’s sons, Jeffrey Sandusky, was recently arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor.

The NCAA used The Freeh Report into the handling of the Sandusky scandal as the basis of a hefty set of sanctions slapping Penn State’s football program with a four-year postseason ban, vacated over 100 wins from the record books and a significant reduction in scholarships, and fined the university $60 million. The NCAA has since rescinded its sanction terms, first gradually and then entirely following positive reviews from an independent review from George Mitchell and mounting legal battles.

McQueary was awarded a $7.3 million payment from Penn State in a defamation lawsuit.

Paterno passed away in January 2012. His vacated wins from the NCAA sanctions have since been restored.

Kliff Kingsbury confident Texas Tech defense will improve in 2017

By Kevin McGuireMar 13, 2017, 11:26 AM EDT

Maybe this will be the year Texas Tech figures out how to play a lick of defense. History would suggest that is probably not going to be the case, but Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury sounds confident in the direction of the defensive unit under defensive coordinator David Gibbs in his third year on the job in Lubbock.

“Coach Gibbs didn’t come to Lubbock and get dumb all of the sudden,” Kingsbury said in an interview with ESPN. “He’s had success everywhere he’s been.”

Texas Tech is coming off a season in which they ranked last in the Big 12 in total defense, allowing nearly 100 more yards per game (554.3 ypg) than the next worst team in the conference, Kansas (456.2 ypg; and Kansas at least beat Texas). Texas Tech has finished in the bottom two of the conference in total defense each season since 2014, which has left the program trying to break out of its reputation with frustrating results on defense. Hiring Gibbs was a good move for Kingsbury after Gibbs had a short and successful stint at Houston. For Kingsbury and Gibbs, playing the long game has been and needs to be the plan, and taking the lumps along the way is part of the process.

“He’s frustrated. He’s competitive. He wants to be successful. I can’t tell you how much respect I have for him for sticking it out,” Kingsbury said in his interview with ESPN. “He’s had opportunities to go other places and start over. He’s well-respected in this profession and he wants to get it right here. I admire him for that. It would be an easy out to go somewhere else at this point. He wants to do it here and wants to show we can get this fixed.”

The biggest concern for Texas Tech has been in establishing depth on defense. This has been an area of focus in recruiting and development the last few years, and the hope is that work is going to begin paying off this season.

Former Florida lineman will transfer to North Carolina

By John TaylorMar 13, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT

North Carolina’s in the running for one SEC graduate transfer after already reeling in another from the same conference.  In the meantime, the ACC school has landed a similar transfer from that same league.

Cameron Dillard confirmed to 247Sports.com‘s Ryan Bartow that he has decided to transfer to North Carolina.  The offensive lineman, who had narrowed his choices down to UNC and Arizona, made the move to transfer from Florida earlier this offseason.

As a graduate transfer, Dillard, who is married, will be eligible to play immediately in 2017 for the Tar Heels.

“I thought about things and it worked out,” Dillard said about his decision. “UNC has a really good plan for me. They’ve sent four offensive linemen to the NFL in the last four years. Everything worked out.”

During his time in Gainesville, Dillard had started 20 games.

In late January, running back Stanton Truitt confirmed his move from Auburn to UNC.  Former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris will visit the Tar Heels later this month.