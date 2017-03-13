Stanford head coach David Shaw to serve as NFL draft analyst for sixth year in a row

Every year, the NFL Network hauls in college football head coaches to enhance and supplement its coverage of the draft. This year, one Pac-12 coach will again make himself at home on the network’s stage.

Stanford announced via a press release that its head football coach, David Shaw, will join the NFL Network’s coverage of the 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia. This will mark Shaw’s sixth straight appearance on the network for draft coverage. He’s far and away the only coach that can make such a claim.

In its release, the school also noted that “Shaw will be on the main desk as the only college football coach covering the first round of the NFL Draft live in primetime on April 27.”

Prior to his time at Stanford, Shaw was an NFL assistant for nine seasons. One of his stops? In the City of Brotherly Love as a quality control coach with the Eagles (1997).

The other college football head coaches who will be part of the post-first-round coverage has yet to be announced. Ohio State’s Urban Meyer, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly among others have served as analysts for the NFL Network the past few seasons.

Shaw, meanwhile, will be entering his seventh season as Stanford’s head coach. After Shaw took over for Jim Harbaugh, the school wrote in its release, “the Cardinal has produced 24 draft picks, including four first-round selections, from the 2011 season onward.”