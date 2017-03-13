Getty Images

Stanford head coach David Shaw to serve as NFL draft analyst for sixth year in a row

Leave a comment
By John TaylorMar 13, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

Every year, the NFL Network hauls in college football head coaches to enhance and supplement its coverage of the draft.  This year, one Pac-12 coach will again make himself at home on the network’s stage.

Stanford announced via a press release that its head football coach, David Shaw, will join the NFL Network’s coverage of the 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia.  This will mark Shaw’s sixth straight appearance on the network for draft coverage.  He’s far and away the only coach that can make such a claim.

In its release, the school also noted that “Shaw will be on the main desk as the only college football coach covering the first round of the NFL Draft live in primetime on April 27.”

Prior to his time at Stanford, Shaw was an NFL assistant for nine seasons.  One of his stops?  In the City of Brotherly Love as a quality control coach with the Eagles (1997).

The other college football head coaches who will be part of the post-first-round coverage has yet to be announced.  Ohio State’s Urban Meyer, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly among others have served as analysts for the NFL Network the past few seasons.

Shaw, meanwhile, will be entering his seventh season as Stanford’s head coach.  After Shaw took over for Jim Harbaugh, the school wrote in its release, “the Cardinal has produced 24 draft picks, including four first-round selections, from the 2011 season onward.”

Wisconsin names Alex Hornibrook starting quarterback

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Zach BarnettMar 13, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT

It’s common for teams to enter spring practice with quarterback battles on their hands, and in those situations it’s common for the head coach in question to let them play out as long as possible. The reason, obviously, is to allow two (or more) quarterbacks to drive through the spring, the summer and as much as fall camp as possible to treat themselves as the starter, making the whole group better in the process. Oftentimes, though, a head coach will name a starter at some point toward the tail end of spring drills, in an effort to give the entire team one voice to follow as players conduct their own workouts over the summer.

What isn’t common, however, is to see a head coach name his starter before spring practice even begins. But that’s what Paul Chryst did on Monday.

The Wisconsin head coach revealed Monday, the first day of spring practice in Madison, Alex Hornibrook will be the Badgers’ starter in 2017.

“He is the guy,” Badgers coach Paul Chryst told Wisconsin’s official website. “He knows it and he thinks it.”

To be clear, Hornibrook was the clear-cut favorite after last season. Splitting time with the now-graduated Bart Houston, Hornibrook appeared in 13 games, hitting 106-of-181 passes (58.6 percent) for 1,262 yards with nine touchdowns against seven interceptions, helping Wisconsin win the Big Ten West and defeat Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl. Hornibrook took a back seat to Houston down the stretch, however, tossing only 19 passes over Wisconsin’s final four games.

Chryst also indicated to the team site that former tight end David Edwards, who transitioned to right tackle and started the team’s final seven games there, is the projected starter at left tackle, and tight end Troy Fumagalli is expected to be a featured member of the Badgers’ offense this season. He led the club with 47 grabs for 580 yards and two touchdowns in 2016.

Former Baylor TE Tre’Von Armstead arrested on multiple charges in Las Vegas

Getty Images
3 Comments
By Zach BarnettMar 13, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT

Former Baylor tight end Tre'Von Armstead was arrested on multiple charges Monday morning in Las Vegas, as first reported by TMZ.

TMZ reports officers witnessed Armstead push a woman in front of the Cromwell Hotel. The report states Armstead resisted the officers’ attempts to apprehend him and, once in police custody, Armstead allegedly kicked out the back window of the squad car.

A search of the Clark County (Nev.) inmate records shows Armstead was booked on charges of first-degree domestic battery, resisting of a public officer and tampering with a law enforcement vehicle with damage totaling less than $250.

Armstead was listed in one of the first rape accusations against the Baylor football program, with charges against him dating back to 2013. He was not dismissed from the team until 2015, however; Armstead caught five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in 2014.

In 2013, the Waco Police Department wrote in a police report that it had informed Baylor officials about an off-campus incident involving former All-Big 12 tight end Tre’Von Armstead and former practice squad player Myke Chatman. Waco police also told the alleged victim they had contacted Baylor, but according to documents and interviews conducted by Outside the Lines, Baylor didn’t begin looking into the allegations until Sept. 11, 2015.

Armstead’s bail is set at $5,000, with a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Colorado State to open new stadium against Oregon State

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettMar 13, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT

Colorado State was all set to open its new stadium against Abilene Christian. No offense to Abilene Christian, but…. it’s Abilene Christian. (Okay, I realize there’s no way for Abilene Christian to take anything but offense to that statement, but, still.)

With the Rams’ long-awaited new home set to open, Colorado State announced Monday it had moved its Sept. 23 home date with Oregon State to Aug. 26, thereby making the Beavers the first visitors to the new, yet-to-be-named stadium.

The move also solves a more pressing issue for Mike Bobo and his club: their unfortunate lack of a bye week. As it was originally written, Colorado State’s schedule called for the Rams to play a dozen straight weeks, starting Sept. 1 against Colorado in Denver and cruising right through their Nov. 18 regular-season finale opposite San Jose State.

“It was myself and Coach (Will) Friend and (director of operations Tom) Ehlers and Joe on the schedule when it came out. We were looking at it and comparing everybody’s schedule,” Bobo told the Fort Collins Reporter-Herald. “At first, it was, well, it is what it is and accept the challenge. Then it was, let’s make a call and see if they’re interested.”

The bye comes at a crucial point for Colorado State, giving them a week break in between a Sept. 16 visit to Alabama and a Sept. 30 visit to Hawaii.

“The ultimate goal is you want to win every game you play, but you want to put yourself in position to play for the conference championship and win, and we looked for avenues and got with Joe and were able to move the Oregon State game to Week Zero,” Bobo said. “We thought it made sense for us, and luckily it made sense for them. It’s still going to be challenging, playing two Pac 12 teams back-to-back, but I think the break before we start a challenging conference schedule will be good for our football team.”

The Aug. 26 visit will be Oregon State’s first ever trip to Fort Collins. The Rams and Beavers have split their two previous meetings, both in Corvallis, a 25-14 Oregon State win in 1962 and a 17-8 Colorado State win in 1975.

Former Rutgers player Eric LeGrand to receive WWE’s Warrior Award

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Zach BarnettMar 13, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT

Former Rutgers player Eric LeGrand has made a career out of being Former Rutgers player Eric LeGrand.

Paralyzed during a 2010 game, LeGrand has become an inspiration to many in the years since, and now serves as a motivational speaker and as an analyst on the Scarlet Knights’ football games. He has picked up a number of awards and honors along the way and added another on Monday.

The WWE — you read that correctly — announced LeGrand has been named the recipient of its Warrior Award, which is “presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior.” It’s given by The Ultimate Warrior’s widow, Dana Warrior.

LeGrand will receive the honor on March 31 as part of WWE’s WrestleMania weekend in Orlando.

“When you talk to Eric and when you’re around him, it’s really hard not to be blown away by his positivity and his demeanor as a human being; it’s just inspiring,” WWE executive vice president Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, said. “Here’s a guy who has every reason in the world to be bitter and angry and yet he’s the most positive dude you’ve ever met. You can’t help walking away from him and just being inspired.”

“Paul’s assistant sent me an email on Tuesday saying Paul wanted to talk and wanted to schedule a call for Thursday. So I’m sitting here for two days wondering what Triple H wants to say to me. My heart was racing for two days wondering what this was all about,” LeGrand said, via ESPN.com. “When he called me, he explained the award to me and what they do at WrestleMania, and then he told me at the end that they want to present the award to me, and I honestly didn’t know what to say. I didn’t know how to react. This was incredible as someone who grew up as a fan since I was a little kid.”