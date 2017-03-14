Brice Ramsey, Reggie Wilkerson will transfer, Georgia confirms

Attrition has made an appearance on both sides of the football for Georgia this spring.

Georgia confirmed Tuesday morning that quarterback/punter Brice Ramsey and defensive back Reggie Wilkerson have decided to transfer out of Kirby Smart‘s football program. Both players will be leaving the university as graduate transfers as they are on schedule to get their degrees in May.

“Our sincerest thanks to both Brice and Reggie for their contributions to the University in general and the Bulldog football program in particular over these past four years,” Smart said in a statement. “We wish them all the best at their next destination and final season of eligibility.”

Ramsey released his own statement through 247Sports.com.

I have enjoyed my years at UGA, the bonds I have made with the coaching staffs as well as the numerous friendships with my teammates will last a lifetime and will continue to help guide me with decisions and future endeavors. I will never look back on my time at UGA with regrets, I have loved every minute of my time here. However I understand the meaning of living life with no regrets so after a talk with my family over spring break I have decided to try and play my last year at another institution. I thank Coach Kirby Smart for the advice he has given me and the way he guided me from the moment he arrived on campus. I wish him, the coaching staff and the players nothing but the best and will forever cheer for them. Go Dawgs!!

Ramsey played in 24 games during his time with the Bulldogs. He completed 45 of 74 passes for 582 yards four touchdowns and four interceptions. The past two seasons, Ramsey also punted the ball a total of 45 times, averaging 38.7 yards per boot.

With Ramsey’s departure, UGA now has two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — sophomore and returning starter Jacob Eason and freshman Jake Fromm.

The last three seasons, Wilkerson played in 20 games as a reserve cornerback.