Florida QB Luke Del Rio set to undergo a second shoulder surgery

The college career of Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio is not yet over but the winding road he has taken in the sport is one of the more interesting ones in recent memory.

Well it’s time to add another chapter to Del Rio’s book as Gators coach Jim McElwain announced after Tuesday’s spring practice that the signal-caller would be undergoing a second surgery — this time on his right (throwing) shoulder.

“He’ll be fine,” McElwain said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s not major.”

Del Rio is already out for all of spring football as the result of the first surgery this offseason, one which put his left shoulder under the knife. The injury bug is nothing new to the son of Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, as the young QB missed nearly half of last season with a knee injury. While McElwain downplayed the significance of the surgery, operating on both shoulders of the former starter might be a little concerning to Gators fans hoping for some good play out of the position in 2017.

The news also reinforces that the time is now for either redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks or Kyle Trask, both of whom are battling for the starting quarterback job and certainly will have no excuses if they won’t emerge with a leg up heading into fall camp.