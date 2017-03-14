Getty Images

Northern Illinois hires Steve Crutchley as wide receivers coach

Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettMar 14, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT

Northern Illinois has hired Steve Crutchley as its wide receivers coach, the program announced Tuesday.

The majority of Crutchley’s collegiate coaching experience came in the Land of Lincoln; he was the running backs coach at Southern Illinois from 2008-12 and an assistant at Western Illinois from 2013-15. He spent the 2016 season as the head coach at Eau Claire Memorial High School in Wisconsin.

“I’m really excited about bringing Steve to NIU as part of our coaching staff,” NIU head coach Rod Carey said in a statement.  “I’ve known him for 17 years.  I respected him as a player first and have watched his coaching career closely.  I know he’s going to bring a lot to us – from knowledge about the state of Illinois from his time at Southern Illinois and Western Illinois, to on-field coaching and recruiting. As a person, he’s as good as they come; he’s a quality individual who will relate to our players and to recruits really well.”

Crutchley arrives at a crucial time for the Carey and the Huskies. A program that ascended to the Orange Bowl upon Carey’s promotion to head coach has dipped from 12-2 in 2013, to 11-3 in ’14, to 8-6 in ’15 and finally to 5-7 last fall.

“NIU Football has been a great program, it has great tradition and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Crutchley said. “It’s a program I’ve followed throughout my coaching career.  I’ve known Coach Carey for a long time from his days at Wisconsin-Stout when I was at Eau Claire. I’m a Midwest guy, and this is close to home in Wisconsin so it’s a good fit for me and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Northern Illinois finished 73rd nationally in passing last season, averaging 224 yards per game through the air. Christian Blake, a rising senior, stands as the team’s leading returning wideout with 34 grabs for 457 yards and two touchdowns.

WR Matt VandeBerg reinjures foot, likely out for Iowa’s spring

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorMar 14, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Aside from bad, Matt VandeBerg simply hasn’t had much luck at all on the injury front of late.

The Iowa wide receiver suffered a foot injury in late September last year and ultimately missed the remainder of the 2016 season.  Fast-forward nearly six months and VandeBerg appears to have found himself in a similar health predicament as he’s expected to miss the Hawkeyes’ spring practice this year.

There had been rumors that VandeBerg aggravated the issue earlier this month working out while preparing for spring practice. It’s unclear how long the senior will be sidelined and what if any impact it will have on his availability this coming season.

At the time he sustained the initial injury, VandeBerg led the Hawkeyes in receptions (19), receiving yards (284) and receiving touchdowns (284). In 2015, his 65 catches for 703 yards were tops on the team, while his four receiving touchdowns were second.

VandeBerg received a medical redshirt for the 2016 season that would allow him to play this season, provided he’s healthy.

P.J. Fleck settles up on $600K owed to Western Michigan

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorMar 14, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

The financial score between P.J. Fleck and his former employer has officially been settled.

According to mlive.com, Fleck, athletic director Kathy Beauregard confirmed to the website, has satisfied the $600,000 obligation owed to Western Michigan.  Fleck owed the money as a buyout after leaving as WMU’s head football coach for the same job at Minnesota in early January.

The news comes nearly a month to the day that WMU announced that Fleck would be taking his “Row the Boat” mantra with him to Minnesota.  In return for the rights to the very personal saying, Fleck will make an annual payment of $10,000 over the next five years, with the $50,000 being used to support a scholarship for a WMU football player.

In his four years at WMU, Fleck guided the Broncos to a 30-22 record.  The 2016 season launched Fleck to national prominence as he guided the Broncos to a perfect 13-0 regular season that included a MAC championship.  That earned WMU the Group of Five’s New year’s Six berth, although the perfect season and Cinderella story was spoiled by Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl.

Fleck takes over a program in Minneapolis that went 9-4 last season.

Brice Ramsey, Reggie Wilkerson will transfer, Georgia confirms

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorMar 14, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT

Attrition has made an appearance on both sides of the football for Georgia this spring.

Georgia confirmed Tuesday morning that quarterback/punter Brice Ramsey and defensive back Reggie Wilkerson have decided to transfer out of Kirby Smart‘s football program.  Both players will be leaving the university as graduate transfers as they are on schedule to get their degrees in May.

“Our sincerest thanks to both Brice and Reggie for their contributions to the University in general and the Bulldog football program in particular over these past four years,” Smart said in a statement. “We wish them all the best at their next destination and final season of eligibility.”

Ramsey released his own statement through 247Sports.com.

I have enjoyed my years at UGA, the bonds I have made with the coaching staffs as well as the numerous friendships with my teammates will last a lifetime and will continue to help guide me with decisions and future endeavors. I will never look back on my time at UGA with regrets, I have loved every minute of my time here. However I understand the meaning of living life with no regrets so after a talk with my family over spring break I have decided to try and play my last year at another institution. I thank Coach Kirby Smart for the advice he has given me and the way he guided me from the moment he arrived on campus. I wish him, the coaching staff and the players nothing but the best and will forever cheer for them. Go Dawgs!!

Ramsey played in 24 games during his time with the Bulldogs.  He completed 45 of 74 passes for 582 yards four touchdowns and four interceptions.  The past two seasons, Ramsey also punted the ball a total of 45 times, averaging 38.7 yards per boot.

With Ramsey’s departure, UGA now has two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — sophomore and returning starter Jacob Eason and freshman Jake Fromm.

The last three seasons, Wilkerson played in 20 games as a reserve cornerback.

BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh is a VERY competitive individual

Associated Press
7 Comments
By John TaylorMar 14, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

OK, maybe not so much breaking, but rather further confirmation that Jim Harbaugh is always dialed in. And playing to win..

In a podcast this past week, Peter King of the MMQB.com had on Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh as a guest. As part of the conversation, that Harbaugh relayed a story revolving around his brother, the Michigan head football coach, on a family vacation last year.

From King’s weekly online notes column, through John Harbaugh’s perspective.

No one is more competitive than him. He has a bunch of kids now, young kids. Just had a baby, John Paul. … Last Memorial Day we did vacation together. My wife and I have a cottage up north in Michigan on Lake Huron. We get Jim to drive up with the kids and all that, and we have a basketball hoop in the front yard in the driveway, and we were going to play a little game with the kids, and we just started shooting around, and next thing you know it was a 4-on-4 game. It was Jack, who is two-and-a-half, Addy, who is six, Katie, who is four-and-a-half or five at the time, Allison who is 13 or 14 and she is a little basketball player, and Jim and me and Sarah, my wife. We’re playing, and you can picture the kind of game it is, right? Allison happens to hit a couple jumpers and we’re playing to seven, and we’re up maybe 5-1. Next thing you know, Jim starts going over the top of Allison for rebounds, he’s boxing her out 10 feet away from the basket. Next thing you know, it’s 5-5 and Jim has made all the shots for his team of course. I’m like, you know, maybe Addy would like to touch the ball? Maybe Katie or Jack could dribble a little bit now and then? It goes 6-6 and a long rebound comes out the side, he goes and gets it. I see Allison happens to be over there, so I see him going to the basket, he’s going to take Allison to the hole, you know, he’s about 6’3″, 235, so I’m going to go cut him off. I get him with my right arm bar across his chest and I’m trying to body check him into the pricker bushes behind the driveway, and he just powers his way to the basket, lays one over the top, a reverse layup off the board, and all he could talk about is how he won. He picks up Jack and says, ‘Doesn’t it feel great, Jack, to win? Doesn’t it feel great to win?’ An hour later we were crossing paths in the backyard to go get a soda or something, and he looks me right in the eye and he says, ‘Hey John, have you won anything yet?’

I’ll reiterate: there are a handful of college football coaches I would want my sons to play for. Jim Harbaugh continues to be one of them.

“Doesn’t it feel great to win?” That’s a sentiment that should never, ever get old.

That said, and for all involved, hopefully he was wearing a shirt when he was winning this time around.

(Writer’s note: no need to thank me for the photo, Neil.)