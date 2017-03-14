Getty Images

Report: Baylor fires football staffer for sending inappropriate texts to teenager

By John TaylorMar 14, 2017

You simply can’t make this stuff up.

As if Baylor needed yet another black eye, KWTX-TV in Waco is reporting that the university has fired associate director of football operations DeMarko Butler after just a month on the job.  Why?  According to the television station, it was discovered that Butler had been sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager.

An unnamed school official made sure to note that the texts “were sent to an individual who was an adult under Texas statute,” for what that’s worth.

“DeMarkco Butler is no longer employed by Baylor University. As a personnel matter, we have no further comment,” the school said in a statement.

Butler is the second football staffer hired by new head coach Matt Rhule to be fired for off-field issues.  In early February, Brandon Washington was fired from his role as assistant strength & conditioning coach after he was caught up in a sting and arrested on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.

Earlier this month, the Texas Rangers confirmed that it had launched a preliminary investigation into how the university, the football program and campus police handled allegations of sexual assault made against student-athletes.  The controversy cost the head football coach, athletic director and university president their jobs last summer, and has resulted in  handful of federal lawsuits being filed in connection to their handling of reports of rape.

The Big 12 announced early last month that it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to BU, only releasing the monies “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.”

Brice Ramsey, Reggie Wilkerson will transfer, Georgia confirms

By John TaylorMar 14, 2017

Attrition has made an appearance on both sides of the football for Georgia this spring.

Georgia confirmed Tuesday morning that quarterback/punter Brice Ramsey and defensive back Reggie Wilkerson have decided to transfer out of Kirby Smart‘s football program.  Both players will be leaving the university as graduate transfers as they are on schedule to get their degrees in May.

“Our sincerest thanks to both Brice and Reggie for their contributions to the University in general and the Bulldog football program in particular over these past four years,” Smart said in a statement. “We wish them all the best at their next destination and final season of eligibility.”

Ramsey released his own statement through 247Sports.com.

I have enjoyed my years at UGA, the bonds I have made with the coaching staffs as well as the numerous friendships with my teammates will last a lifetime and will continue to help guide me with decisions and future endeavors. I will never look back on my time at UGA with regrets, I have loved every minute of my time here. However I understand the meaning of living life with no regrets so after a talk with my family over spring break I have decided to try and play my last year at another institution. I thank Coach Kirby Smart for the advice he has given me and the way he guided me from the moment he arrived on campus. I wish him, the coaching staff and the players nothing but the best and will forever cheer for them. Go Dawgs!!

Ramsey played in 24 games during his time with the Bulldogs.  He completed 45 of 74 passes for 582 yards four touchdowns and four interceptions.  The past two seasons, Ramsey also punted the ball a total of 45 times, averaging 38.7 yards per boot.

With Ramsey’s departure, UGA now has two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — sophomore and returning starter Jacob Eason and freshman Jake Fromm.

The last three seasons, Wilkerson played in 20 games as a reserve cornerback.

BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh is a VERY competitive individual

By John TaylorMar 14, 2017

OK, maybe not so much breaking, but rather further confirmation that Jim Harbaugh is always dialed in. And playing to win..

In a podcast this past week, Peter King of the MMQB.com had on Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh as a guest. As part of the conversation, that Harbaugh relayed a story revolving around his brother, the Michigan head football coach, on a family vacation last year.

From King’s weekly online notes column, through John Harbaugh’s perspective.

No one is more competitive than him. He has a bunch of kids now, young kids. Just had a baby, John Paul. … Last Memorial Day we did vacation together. My wife and I have a cottage up north in Michigan on Lake Huron. We get Jim to drive up with the kids and all that, and we have a basketball hoop in the front yard in the driveway, and we were going to play a little game with the kids, and we just started shooting around, and next thing you know it was a 4-on-4 game. It was Jack, who is two-and-a-half, Addy, who is six, Katie, who is four-and-a-half or five at the time, Allison who is 13 or 14 and she is a little basketball player, and Jim and me and Sarah, my wife. We’re playing, and you can picture the kind of game it is, right? Allison happens to hit a couple jumpers and we’re playing to seven, and we’re up maybe 5-1. Next thing you know, Jim starts going over the top of Allison for rebounds, he’s boxing her out 10 feet away from the basket. Next thing you know, it’s 5-5 and Jim has made all the shots for his team of course. I’m like, you know, maybe Addy would like to touch the ball? Maybe Katie or Jack could dribble a little bit now and then? It goes 6-6 and a long rebound comes out the side, he goes and gets it. I see Allison happens to be over there, so I see him going to the basket, he’s going to take Allison to the hole, you know, he’s about 6’3″, 235, so I’m going to go cut him off. I get him with my right arm bar across his chest and I’m trying to body check him into the pricker bushes behind the driveway, and he just powers his way to the basket, lays one over the top, a reverse layup off the board, and all he could talk about is how he won. He picks up Jack and says, ‘Doesn’t it feel great, Jack, to win? Doesn’t it feel great to win?’ An hour later we were crossing paths in the backyard to go get a soda or something, and he looks me right in the eye and he says, ‘Hey John, have you won anything yet?’

I’ll reiterate: there are a handful of college football coaches I would want my sons to play for. Jim Harbaugh continues to be one of them.

“Doesn’t it feel great to win?” That’s a sentiment that should never, ever get old.

That said, and for all involved, hopefully he was wearing a shirt when he was winning this time around.

(Writer’s note: no need to thank me for the photo, Neil.)

Stanford head coach David Shaw to serve as NFL draft analyst for sixth year in a row

By John TaylorMar 13, 2017

Every year, the NFL Network hauls in college football head coaches to enhance and supplement its coverage of the draft.  This year, one Pac-12 coach will again make himself at home on the network’s stage.

Stanford announced via a press release that its head football coach, David Shaw, will join the NFL Network’s coverage of the 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia.  This will mark Shaw’s sixth straight appearance on the network for draft coverage.  He’s far and away the only coach that can make such a claim.

In its release, the school also noted that “Shaw will be on the main desk as the only college football coach covering the first round of the NFL Draft live in primetime on April 27.”

Prior to his time at Stanford, Shaw was an NFL assistant for nine seasons.  One of his stops?  In the City of Brotherly Love as a quality control coach with the Eagles (1997).

The other college football head coaches who will be part of the post-first-round coverage has yet to be announced.  Ohio State’s Urban Meyer, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly among others have served as analysts for the NFL Network the past few seasons.

Shaw, meanwhile, will be entering his seventh season as Stanford’s head coach.  After Shaw took over for Jim Harbaugh, the school wrote in its release, “the Cardinal has produced 24 draft picks, including four first-round selections, from the 2011 season onward.”

Wisconsin names Alex Hornibrook starting quarterback

By Zach BarnettMar 13, 2017

It’s common for teams to enter spring practice with quarterback battles on their hands, and in those situations it’s common for the head coach in question to let them play out as long as possible. The reason, obviously, is to allow two (or more) quarterbacks to drive through the spring, the summer and as much as fall camp as possible to treat themselves as the starter, making the whole group better in the process. Oftentimes, though, a head coach will name a starter at some point toward the tail end of spring drills, in an effort to give the entire team one voice to follow as players conduct their own workouts over the summer.

What isn’t common, however, is to see a head coach name his starter before spring practice even begins. But that’s what Paul Chryst did on Monday.

The Wisconsin head coach revealed Monday, the first day of spring practice in Madison, Alex Hornibrook will be the Badgers’ starter in 2017.

“He is the guy,” Badgers coach Paul Chryst told Wisconsin’s official website. “He knows it and he thinks it.”

To be clear, Hornibrook was the clear-cut favorite after last season. Splitting time with the now-graduated Bart Houston, Hornibrook appeared in 13 games, hitting 106-of-181 passes (58.6 percent) for 1,262 yards with nine touchdowns against seven interceptions, helping Wisconsin win the Big Ten West and defeat Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl. Hornibrook took a back seat to Houston down the stretch, however, tossing only 19 passes over Wisconsin’s final four games.

Chryst also indicated to the team site that former tight end David Edwards, who transitioned to right tackle and started the team’s final seven games there, is the projected starter at left tackle, and tight end Troy Fumagalli is expected to be a featured member of the Badgers’ offense this season. He led the club with 47 grabs for 580 yards and two touchdowns in 2016.