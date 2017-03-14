Report: Baylor fires football staffer for sending inappropriate texts to teenager

You simply can’t make this stuff up.
As if Baylor needed yet another black eye, KWTX-TV in Waco is reporting that the university has fired associate director of football operations DeMarko Butler after just a month on the job. Why? According to the television station, it was discovered that Butler had been sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager.
An unnamed school official made sure to note that the texts “were sent to an individual who was an adult under Texas statute,” for what that’s worth.
“DeMarkco Butler is no longer employed by Baylor University. As a personnel matter, we have no further comment,” the school said in a statement.
Butler is the second football staffer hired by new head coach Matt Rhule to be fired for off-field issues. In early February, Brandon Washington was fired from his role as assistant strength & conditioning coach after he was caught up in a sting and arrested on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Earlier this month, the Texas Rangers confirmed that it had launched a preliminary investigation into how the university, the football program and campus police handled allegations of sexual assault made against student-athletes. The controversy cost the head football coach, athletic director and university president their jobs last summer, and has resulted in handful of federal lawsuits being filed in connection to their handling of reports of rape.
The Big 12 announced early last month that it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to BU, only releasing the monies “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.”