Clemson adds four new tombstones to its graveyard collection

It is a tradition at Clemson to pay last respects to all top 25 victims the Tigers defeat away from home. And what better way to do that than with tombstones? It just so happens Clemson took down four ranked opponents away from Death Valley last season en route to the school’s first national championship since 1981.

The four new additions to the ceremonial burial grounds located near Clemson’s practice facility honor wins against No. 12 Florida State in the regular season, No. 23 Virginia Tech in the ACC Championship Game, No. 3 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal and, of course, No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Two additions to the #Clemson tombstone graveyard pic.twitter.com/kI8WU8ykIq — Zach Lentz (@ZachLentzTandD) March 15, 2017

While most of the tombstones are a traditional granite gray, the tombstone for the national championship-clinching victory over Alabama is in a black that stands out from the collection, as it should.

How many tombstones will Clemson add next year?

