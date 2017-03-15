Ex-Wolverine Jourdan Lewis charged for alleged domestic violence

While he may be preparing for the NFL with his Michigan playing days behind him, former Wolverine cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been charged with domestic violence for an incident taking place late last night (or early this morning).

According to a report from MLive.com, Ann Arbor police responded to a call around 1 am on Wednesday after Lewis was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Lewis’ girlfriend made the call to police. At first, authorities were unsure who was responsible in the incident as it was unclear if an assault had taken place, and who the aggressor may have been if there was an assault. An investigation commenced and quickly resulted in a misdemeanor assault charge filed against Lewis. The charges were authorized this afternoon.

Lewis will have to appear in court, but a date and time for his court appearance has not been determined.

Regardless of the eventual outcome from this charge, it is now an issue Lewis will have to answer for in front of potential employers at the NFL in any meetings that may be held with scouts, coaches, general managers and so on. Lewis is expected to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. How this incident may impact that draft outlook remains uncertain.

