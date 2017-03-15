LSU reportedly adds Utah State to 2019 slate

Alabama has reportedly added a Group of Five (for now) opponent to its future non-conference schedule. Now, an SEC West rival has done the same.

LSU, FBSchedules.com is reporting through a public records request, has reached an agreement to play Utah State in 2019. The Tigers will square of with the Aggies in Death Valley Oct. 5 of that year.

The two programs have met twice in football. Both of the games were played at Tiger Stadium (1993, 2001) and both resulted in wins for the home-standing Tigers.

For traveling to Baton Rouge, the Mountain West Conference member will be paid $1.5 million.

LSU has never played a team from the MWC that was a member of the conference at the time — USU joined in 2013 — and have no future games scheduled against teams from that league. USU’s last game against the SEC came against Tennessee, a 38-7 loss to the Vols in Knoxville in 2014. All told, the Aggies have played nine games all-time against SEC teams.

With the USU agreement, LSU’s non-conference slate for the 2019 season is complete. LSU will face one Power Five team (at Texas, Sept. 7), two from the Group of Five (USU; Georgia Southern, Aug. 31) and one from the FCS level (Northwestern State, Sept. 14).