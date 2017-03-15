LSU reportedly adds Utah State to 2019 slate

Alabama has reportedly added a Group of Five (for now) opponent to its future non-conference schedule. Now, an SEC West rival has done the same.
LSU, FBSchedules.com is reporting through a public records request, has reached an agreement to play Utah State in 2019. The Tigers will square of with the Aggies in Death Valley Oct. 5 of that year.
The two programs have met twice in football. Both of the games were played at Tiger Stadium (1993, 2001) and both resulted in wins for the home-standing Tigers.
For traveling to Baton Rouge, the Mountain West Conference member will be paid $1.5 million.
LSU has never played a team from the MWC that was a member of the conference at the time — USU joined in 2013 — and have no future games scheduled against teams from that league. USU’s last game against the SEC came against Tennessee, a 38-7 loss to the Vols in Knoxville in 2014. All told, the Aggies have played nine games all-time against SEC teams.
With the USU agreement, LSU’s non-conference slate for the 2019 season is complete. LSU will face one Power Five team (at Texas, Sept. 7), two from the Group of Five (USU; Georgia Southern, Aug. 31) and one from the FCS level (Northwestern State, Sept. 14).
The NFL has gained another signal-caller for its upcoming draft, while SMU has lost a veteran presence in its quarterbacks room.
United Athlete Agency, which describes itself as a Dallas-based professional sports representation agency, announced in a release Wednesday that Matt Davis has declared for the 2017 NFL draft. Davis has hired and will be represented by UAA’s Scott Casterline.
Because Davis’ five-year eligibility clock has expired, he will be eligible for the April draft despite his very late entry into the process.
Davis missed all or most of the 2012 and 2016 seasons because of injuries, which led to SMU to seek a sixth season of eligibility on the quarterback’s behalf. As of late January, the university and the player were still awaiting for a decision from the NCAA.
After beginning his collegiate career at Texas A&M as a four-star recruit, Davis left College Station in August of 2013 and, after a stop at the junior college level, ultimately transferred to SMU. After starting the last five games of the 2014 season, Davis started 11 of 12 games the following season.
A start in the 2016 season opener was quickly followed by a torn ACL that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
It seems highly unlikely that the 6-0, 212-pound Houston native will taken at any point during the seven-round draft in Philadelphia next month.
And let the SEC non-conference schedule whining/bitching/complaining commence… now.
Via a public records request, the outstanding website FBSchedules.com is reporting that Alabama has scheduled a 2019 game against New Mexico State. The game will be played Sept. 7 and will, of course, take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
According to a copy of the agreement obtained by the site, ‘Bama will pay the current Sun Belt Conference school $1.7 million. NMSU will likely be a football independent when the two teams meet two years down the road.
Given the agreement with NMSU, Alabama now has three of its four non-conference games wrapped up. UA will open that season in Atlanta against Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Aug. 31, and will also play host to Southern Miss
The fourth non-conference game for the Crimson Tide will very likely be the annual toward-the-end-of-the-regular-season scrimmage game against an FCS opponent.
FCSchedules.com writes that “[a]ccording to the SEC scheduling rotation, Alabama’s 2019 conference opponents include Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee at home and Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and South Carolina on the road.”
Brandon Harris is, along with former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire, a top quarterback on the transfer market right now, and the former LSU signal caller has narrowed his next school down to three choices.
Harris has announced plans to visit North Carolina, Texas and Arizona but tacitly admitted the Heels as his leader in an interview with Fox Sports’s Bruce Feldman. While visits to Austin and Tucson are lined up, Harris said of his March 23 trip to Chapel Hill, “[I]f North Carolina blows me away I’ll go to North Carolina.”
Harris is set to graduate from LSU this summer and, as such, would be immediately eligible to play for UNC. The Heels have a vacancy with Mitch Trubisky‘s graduation.
“I like the coach (Larry Fedora) and the coordinator and the situation. They’ve had some great quarterbacks back to back,” Harris said. “If I go there, I know I have the opportunity to win now. They have a winning culture. That system is friendly — and I know that quarterbacks have had great success in that system. I feel like it’s a good fit for me to go in there and compete.”
In addition to the listed contenders, Harris also told Feldman he heard from two SEC schools that would have liked him to visit.
The college career of Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio is not yet over but the winding road he has taken in the sport is one of the more interesting ones in recent memory.
Well it’s time to add another chapter to Del Rio’s book as Gators coach Jim McElwain announced after Tuesday’s spring practice that the signal-caller would be undergoing a second surgery — this time on his right (throwing) shoulder.
“He’ll be fine,” McElwain said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s not major.”
Del Rio is already out for all of spring football as the result of the first surgery this offseason, one which put his left shoulder under the knife. The injury bug is nothing new to the son of Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, as the young QB missed nearly half of last season with a knee injury. While McElwain downplayed the significance of the surgery, operating on both shoulders of the former starter might be a little concerning to Gators fans hoping for some good play out of the position in 2017.
The news also reinforces that the time is now for either redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks or Kyle Trask, both of whom are battling for the starting quarterback job and certainly will have no excuses if they won’t emerge with a leg up heading into fall camp.