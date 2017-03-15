MAC football media days heading to Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton

The MAC is heading to Canton, Ohio for its annual media day this summer. The conference has recently set up shop in Detroit’s Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, but is shifting venues this summer as the NFL stadium will be undergoing renovations this offseason.

The conference is moving its summer media day event to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which should serve as a nice setting for the conference to showcase its members to the football world. The MAC media days are scheduled for July 25-26, which will be a little too early for the conference to feed off of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony and festivities, but Canton is still a worthy location for the conference given its football background, and location. Half of the conference’s members reside in the state of Ohio (Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami, Ohio and Toledo).

The MAC will hope to feed off a season that saw Western Michigan come off an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl.

The Sporting News originally reported the news of the location change. The conference later confirmed the news on its Twitter account.

This is going to be a tremendous opportunity & experience for our coaches, student-athletes & administrators. #MACtion https://t.co/akp3PKYtI4 — #MACtion (@MACSports) March 15, 2017

