Report: Alabama adds 2019 game vs. New Mexico State

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

And let the SEC non-conference schedule whining/bitching/complaining commence… now.

Via a public records request, the outstanding website FBSchedules.com is reporting that Alabama has scheduled a 2019 game against New Mexico State. The game will be played Sept. 7 and will, of course, take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

According to a copy of the agreement obtained by the site, ‘Bama will pay the current Sun Belt Conference school $1.7 million. NMSU will likely be a football independent when the two teams meet two years down the road.

Given the agreement with NMSU, Alabama now has three of its four non-conference games wrapped up. UA will open that season in Atlanta against Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Aug. 31, and will also play host to Southern Miss

The fourth non-conference game for the Crimson Tide will very likely be the annual toward-the-end-of-the-regular-season scrimmage game against an FCS opponent.

FCSchedules.com writes that “[a]ccording to the SEC scheduling rotation, Alabama’s 2019 conference opponents include Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee at home and Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and South Carolina on the road.”