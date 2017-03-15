Report: Alabama adds 2019 game vs. New Mexico State

And let the SEC non-conference schedule whining/bitching/complaining commence… now.
Via a public records request, the outstanding website FBSchedules.com is reporting that Alabama has scheduled a 2019 game against New Mexico State. The game will be played Sept. 7 and will, of course, take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
According to a copy of the agreement obtained by the site, ‘Bama will pay the current Sun Belt Conference school $1.7 million. NMSU will likely be a football independent when the two teams meet two years down the road.
Given the agreement with NMSU, Alabama now has three of its four non-conference games wrapped up. UA will open that season in Atlanta against Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Aug. 31, and will also play host to Southern Miss
The fourth non-conference game for the Crimson Tide will very likely be the annual toward-the-end-of-the-regular-season scrimmage game against an FCS opponent.
FCSchedules.com writes that “[a]ccording to the SEC scheduling rotation, Alabama’s 2019 conference opponents include Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee at home and Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and South Carolina on the road.”
Brandon Harris is, along with former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire, a top quarterback on the transfer market right now, and the former LSU signal caller has narrowed his next school down to three choices.
Harris has announced plans to visit North Carolina, Texas and Arizona but tacitly admitted the Heels as his leader in an interview with Fox Sports’s Bruce Feldman. While visits to Austin and Tucson are lined up, Harris said of his March 23 trip to Chapel Hill, “[I]f North Carolina blows me away I’ll go to North Carolina.”
Harris is set to graduate from LSU this summer and, as such, would be immediately eligible to play for UNC. The Heels have a vacancy with Mitch Trubisky‘s graduation.
“I like the coach (Larry Fedora) and the coordinator and the situation. They’ve had some great quarterbacks back to back,” Harris said. “If I go there, I know I have the opportunity to win now. They have a winning culture. That system is friendly — and I know that quarterbacks have had great success in that system. I feel like it’s a good fit for me to go in there and compete.”
In addition to the listed contenders, Harris also told Feldman he heard from two SEC schools that would have liked him to visit.
The college career of Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio is not yet over but the winding road he has taken in the sport is one of the more interesting ones in recent memory.
Well it’s time to add another chapter to Del Rio’s book as Gators coach Jim McElwain announced after Tuesday’s spring practice that the signal-caller would be undergoing a second surgery — this time on his right (throwing) shoulder.
“He’ll be fine,” McElwain said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s not major.”
Del Rio is already out for all of spring football as the result of the first surgery this offseason, one which put his left shoulder under the knife. The injury bug is nothing new to the son of Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, as the young QB missed nearly half of last season with a knee injury. While McElwain downplayed the significance of the surgery, operating on both shoulders of the former starter might be a little concerning to Gators fans hoping for some good play out of the position in 2017.
The news also reinforces that the time is now for either redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks or Kyle Trask, both of whom are battling for the starting quarterback job and certainly will have no excuses if they won’t emerge with a leg up heading into fall camp.
The calendar says it’s March and that can only mean one thing for most sports fans: NCAA Tournament time and the inevitable madness that ensues.
While you’re busy filling out your brackets (here’s a printable one in case you haven’t yet), you may have noticed that Wisconsin is the No. 8 seed in the East Regional and set to play No. 9 Virginia Tech.
Why is that notable for CollegeFootballTalk? Well, thanks in part to an assist from the Badgers on the gridiron, the school can extend an NCAA record streak one more season.
Per a university release:
UW’s football team has qualified for a bowl game and its men’s basketball team has earned an invitation to the NCAA tournament for 15 straight years (every year since the start of the 2002 season). That is the longest streak in NCAA history. The next longest belongs to Texas, which qualified for a bowl and the NCAA tournament 12 straight seasons from 1998-99 to 2009-10.
In case you’re wondering, the next two schools with active streaks are Baylor and North Carolina at a paltry (by comparison) four such seasons with both a bowl and tournament appearance.
While the Longhorns’ streak ended a few years ago, Wisconsin did appear to have some competition from a Big Ten rival in Michigan State. The Spartans did have a run of nine straight years where they made the postseason in both sports but the football team’s shocking 3-9 record in 2016 put an end to that.
Maybe even more impressive for the Badgers is how they’ve been able to keep things going on the football side despite having four different head coaches in the same time frame. One name from that very same quartet of coaches should see some face time in Wisconsin’s opening round game as Barry Alvarez is now the athletic director at the school and overseen the streak from the very beginning.
‘On Wisconsin’ indeed it seems, especially when it comes to the postseason of the two biggest college sports.
Northern Illinois has hired Steve Crutchley as its wide receivers coach, the program announced Tuesday.
The majority of Crutchley’s collegiate coaching experience came in the Land of Lincoln; he was the running backs coach at Southern Illinois from 2008-12 and an assistant at Western Illinois from 2013-15. He spent the 2016 season as the head coach at Eau Claire Memorial High School in Wisconsin.
“I’m really excited about bringing Steve to NIU as part of our coaching staff,” NIU head coach Rod Carey said in a statement. “I’ve known him for 17 years. I respected him as a player first and have watched his coaching career closely. I know he’s going to bring a lot to us – from knowledge about the state of Illinois from his time at Southern Illinois and Western Illinois, to on-field coaching and recruiting. As a person, he’s as good as they come; he’s a quality individual who will relate to our players and to recruits really well.”
Crutchley arrives at a crucial time for the Carey and the Huskies. A program that ascended to the Orange Bowl upon Carey’s promotion to head coach has dipped from 12-2 in 2013, to 11-3 in ’14, to 8-6 in ’15 and finally to 5-7 last fall.
“NIU Football has been a great program, it has great tradition and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Crutchley said. “It’s a program I’ve followed throughout my coaching career. I’ve known Coach Carey for a long time from his days at Wisconsin-Stout when I was at Eau Claire. I’m a Midwest guy, and this is close to home in Wisconsin so it’s a good fit for me and I’m looking forward to getting started.”
Northern Illinois finished 73rd nationally in passing last season, averaging 224 yards per game through the air. Christian Blake, a rising senior, stands as the team’s leading returning wideout with 34 grabs for 457 yards and two touchdowns.