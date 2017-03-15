Utah State’s Wesley Bailey arrested for failing to appear

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Yep, time to reset that “Days Without an Arrest” ticker. Again.

Utah State’s student newspaper, the Utah Statesman, is reporting that Wesley Bailey was arrested Monday for failing to appear at a required probation meeting. The paper writes that “[c]ourt documents also state Bailey failed to appear for a drug and alcohol screening and failed to make the payments required as part of his probation.”

Since January of last year, Bailey has twice been arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Both of those charges were misdemeanors.

A USU official declined to comment on the latest arrest and what it may do to the defensive back’s status with the football program moving forward.

A junior college transfer, Bailey took a redshirt his first season with the Aggies in 2015. Last year, the 6-1, 195-pound rising senior started six of the 11 games he played at cornerback.