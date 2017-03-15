Utah State’s Wesley Bailey arrested for failing to appear

Yep, time to reset that “Days Without an Arrest” ticker. Again.
Utah State’s student newspaper, the Utah Statesman, is reporting that Wesley Bailey was arrested Monday for failing to appear at a required probation meeting. The paper writes that “[c]ourt documents also state Bailey failed to appear for a drug and alcohol screening and failed to make the payments required as part of his probation.”
Since January of last year, Bailey has twice been arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Both of those charges were misdemeanors.
A USU official declined to comment on the latest arrest and what it may do to the defensive back’s status with the football program moving forward.
A junior college transfer, Bailey took a redshirt his first season with the Aggies in 2015. Last year, the 6-1, 195-pound rising senior started six of the 11 games he played at cornerback.
While he may be preparing for the NFL with his Michigan playing days behind him, former Wolverine cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been charged with domestic violence for an incident taking place late last night (or early this morning).
According to a report from MLive.com, Ann Arbor police responded to a call around 1 am on Wednesday after Lewis was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Lewis’ girlfriend made the call to police. At first, authorities were unsure who was responsible in the incident as it was unclear if an assault had taken place, and who the aggressor may have been if there was an assault. An investigation commenced and quickly resulted in a misdemeanor assault charge filed against Lewis. The charges were authorized this afternoon.
Lewis will have to appear in court, but a date and time for his court appearance has not been determined.
Regardless of the eventual outcome from this charge, it is now an issue Lewis will have to answer for in front of potential employers at the NFL in any meetings that may be held with scouts, coaches, general managers and so on. Lewis is expected to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. How this incident may impact that draft outlook remains uncertain.
The MAC is heading to Canton, Ohio for its annual media day this summer. The conference has recently set up shop in Detroit’s Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, but is shifting venues this summer as the NFL stadium will be undergoing renovations this offseason.
The conference is moving its summer media day event to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which should serve as a nice setting for the conference to showcase its members to the football world. The MAC media days are scheduled for July 25-26, which will be a little too early for the conference to feed off of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony and festivities, but Canton is still a worthy location for the conference given its football background, and location. Half of the conference’s members reside in the state of Ohio (Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami, Ohio and Toledo).
The MAC will hope to feed off a season that saw Western Michigan come off an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl.
The Sporting News originally reported the news of the location change. The conference later confirmed the news on its Twitter account.
The NFL has gained another signal-caller for its upcoming draft, while SMU has lost a veteran presence in its quarterbacks room.
United Athlete Agency, which describes itself as a Dallas-based professional sports representation agency, announced in a release Wednesday that Matt Davis has declared for the 2017 NFL draft. Davis has hired and will be represented by UAA’s Scott Casterline.
Because Davis’ five-year eligibility clock has expired, he will be eligible for the April draft despite his very late entry into the process.
Davis missed all or most of the 2012 and 2016 seasons because of injuries, which led to SMU to seek a sixth season of eligibility on the quarterback’s behalf. As of late January, the university and the player were still awaiting for a decision from the NCAA.
After beginning his collegiate career at Texas A&M as a four-star recruit, Davis left College Station in August of 2013 and, after a stop at the junior college level, ultimately transferred to SMU. After starting the last five games of the 2014 season, Davis started 11 of 12 games the following season.
A start in the 2016 season opener was quickly followed by a torn ACL that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
It seems highly unlikely that the 6-0, 212-pound Houston native will taken at any point during the seven-round draft in Philadelphia next month.
Alabama has reportedly added a Group of Five (for now) opponent to its future non-conference schedule. Now, an SEC West rival has done the same.
LSU, FBSchedules.com is reporting through a public records request, has reached an agreement to play Utah State in 2019. The Tigers will square of with the Aggies in Death Valley Oct. 5 of that year.
The two programs have met twice in football. Both of the games were played at Tiger Stadium (1993, 2001) and both resulted in wins for the home-standing Tigers.
For traveling to Baton Rouge, the Mountain West Conference member will be paid $1.5 million.
LSU has never played a team from the MWC that was a member of the conference at the time — USU joined in 2013 — and have no future games scheduled against teams from that league. USU’s last game against the SEC came against Tennessee, a 38-7 loss to the Vols in Knoxville in 2014. All told, the Aggies have played nine games all-time against SEC teams.
With the USU agreement, LSU’s non-conference slate for the 2019 season is complete. LSU will face one Power Five team (at Texas, Sept. 7), two from the Group of Five (USU; Georgia Southern, Aug. 31) and one from the FCS level (Northwestern State, Sept. 14).