Former Texas QB David Ash cleared to play again, will participate at Longhorns’ Pro Day

Three years is an eternity in college football but it’s apparently not too long for one quarterback.

Texas announced on Thursday that former starting signal-caller David Ash was cleared to play football again by doctors and will take part in the Longhorns’ Pro Day at the end of March.

Ash looked like he was going to be the future at the position after playing well early in his career but had to deal with a history of concussions that forced him out of the game. After complaining of symptoms following UT’s 2014 opener, he announced that he was retiring from the sport as a junior and didn’t play another snap for the burnt orange.

Apparently Ash felt the itch to play again because it certainly sounds as though he will be attempting a comeback by trying to make an NFL roster.

Perhaps most interesting is that a school spokesperson told ESPN that Ash will also be punting at Texas’ Pro Day in an attempt to latch on at that level on special teams.