Michigan DL Rashan Gary is nearly as quick as the Wolverines’ fastest DB’s

Defensive end Rashan Gary was widely considered to be the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2016 and his off-the-charts athleticism was a big reason why.

While he didn’t have a huge stat line in his freshman season at Michigan (27 tackles, five TFL, one sack), Gary is expected to play a big role in the Wolverine’s defensive front in the coming years and it appears he might be the heir apparent to Jabril Peppers as a jack-of-all-trades type of player.

Case in point? Michigan released the team’s testing numbers from their “Spring Combine” on Thursday and let’s just say that Gary put up a few eye-popping numbers.

Proud to announce top position performers of 2017 Michigan Football Spring Combine. Offense led by Chris Evans, defense led by Rashan Gary! pic.twitter.com/hAQKJo07Lc — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) March 16, 2017

Take a second to compare those numbers in the secondary and the ones under the defensive backs.

Safe to say that Gary is a little bit of an athletic freak given how close he comes to some of the team’s fastest defensive backs. Of course, the flip side of that is those same players aren’t that much faster than a defensive lineman.

Either way, Gary should be on just about everybody’s ‘breakout’ list heading into 2017 with those numbers.