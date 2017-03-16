Michigan WR Grant Perry waives preliminary hearing, remains suspended

One Michigan player’s off-field odyssey will continue to keep him away from his football team.

Grant Perry, mlive.com has reported, has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will stand trial on multiple counts, including one felony. The wide receiver has been accused of groping the groin and buttocks of a female Michigan State student outside of an East Lansing bar in mid-October.

Formally, Perry has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, and one each of a minor in possession of alcohol and resisting an officer. The latter charge is the felony, the others are misdemeanors.

Thus far, a trial date has not been set. Perry’s attorneys are seeking a course that would ultimately end in probation for their client as a first-time youthful offender.

The defense has asked for the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. The act allows a judge to place a defendant between age 17 and 24 on probation without a conviction. If the defendant successfully completes the terms of their probation they avoid having the charges on their criminal record. Reynolds said Perry could still be granted HYTA status at the circuit court level, which he plans to seek.

Shortly after the incident last year, Perry was suspended for two games. In mid-December, and after serving the initial suspension, the 19-year-old sophomore was indefinitely suspended by the football program after charges were formally filed. Perry did not travel with his Wolverine teammates to their bowl game.

The suspension will remain in effect until at least the case winds its way through the legal system.

Last season, Perry had 13 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown. His 14.1 yards per catch were third on the team for players with 10-plus receptions. Over his career, the rising junior has 311 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 catches.