‘Minor’ procedure on throwing hand will sideline Troy’s first-team all-SBC QB for the spring

One of the top quarterbacks in the Sun Belt will watch from the sidelines as his teams begins preparations in earnest for the 2017 season.

Troy will kick off spring practice Thursday, and one player will be notably absent — quarterback Brandon Silvers. By way of the Dothan Eagle, the Trojans confirmed Wednesday that the senior underwent what they described as a “minor procedure” on his right (throwing) hand.

As a result, Silvers will miss all 15 of the spring practice sessions scheduled over the next month or so. The expectation is that Silvers will be healthy enough for the start of summer camp in early August.

Last season, Silvers passed for 3,180 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Trojans. The latter total was tops amongst conference signal-callers, while the former was second in the league behind Idaho’s Matt Linehan (3,184).

Following the regular season, Silvers was named first-team All-SBC.