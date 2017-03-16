‘Minor’ procedure on throwing hand will sideline Troy’s first-team all-SBC QB for the spring

One of the top quarterbacks in the Sun Belt will watch from the sidelines as his teams begins preparations in earnest for the 2017 season.
Troy will kick off spring practice Thursday, and one player will be notably absent — quarterback Brandon Silvers. By way of the Dothan Eagle, the Trojans confirmed Wednesday that the senior underwent what they described as a “minor procedure” on his right (throwing) hand.
As a result, Silvers will miss all 15 of the spring practice sessions scheduled over the next month or so. The expectation is that Silvers will be healthy enough for the start of summer camp in early August.
Last season, Silvers passed for 3,180 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Trojans. The latter total was tops amongst conference signal-callers, while the former was second in the league behind Idaho’s Matt Linehan (3,184).
Following the regular season, Silvers was named first-team All-SBC.
One Michigan player’s off-field odyssey will continue to keep him away from his football team.
Grant Perry, mlive.com has reported, has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will stand trial on multiple counts, including one felony. The wide receiver has been accused of groping the groin and buttocks of a female Michigan State student outside of an East Lansing bar in mid-October.
Formally, Perry has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, and one each of a minor in possession of alcohol and resisting an officer. The latter charge is the felony, the others are misdemeanors.
Thus far, a trial date has not been set. Perry’s attorneys are seeking a course that would ultimately end in probation for their client as a first-time youthful offender.
The defense has asked for the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. The act allows a judge to place a defendant between age 17 and 24 on probation without a conviction. If the defendant successfully completes the terms of their probation they avoid having the charges on their criminal record. Reynolds said Perry could still be granted HYTA status at the circuit court level, which he plans to seek.
Shortly after the incident last year, Perry was suspended for two games. In mid-December, and after serving the initial suspension, the 19-year-old sophomore was indefinitely suspended by the football program after charges were formally filed. Perry did not travel with his Wolverine teammates to their bowl game.
The suspension will remain in effect until at least the case winds its way through the legal system.
Last season, Perry had 13 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown. His 14.1 yards per catch were third on the team for players with 10-plus receptions. Over his career, the rising junior has 311 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 catches.
Expected to be one of the backs that will help replace James Conner‘s lost production, Darrin Hall will instead be slow in making his way into the backfield rotation.
Hall sustained what was only described as a lower-body injury in Pittsburgh’s Pinstripe Bowl loss to Northwestern in late December. The unspecified injury is still lingering as Pat Narduzzi stated that Hall, the team’s third-leading rusher in 2015, will be limited for Pitt during spring practice.
“He might be back to 90 percent,” the head coach said according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He will not go out there and risk any injuries this spring.”
The Panthers will kick off the first practice of the spring later today.
Hall’s 160 yards rushing last season were fifth on the team and third amongst returning running backs. Rising junior Quadree Henderson was second on the Panthers last season with 631 yards on the ground, while rising sophomore Chawntez Moss was fourth with 227 yards.
Conner, who led the team with 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2016, is part of the prospect pool for the 2017 NFL draft.
It is a tradition at Clemson to pay last respects to all top 25 victims the Tigers defeat away from home. And what better way to do that than with tombstones? It just so happens Clemson took down four ranked opponents away from Death Valley last season en route to the school’s first national championship since 1981.
The four new additions to the ceremonial burial grounds located near Clemson’s practice facility honor wins against No. 12 Florida State in the regular season, No. 23 Virginia Tech in the ACC Championship Game, No. 3 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal and, of course, No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
While most of the tombstones are a traditional granite gray, the tombstone for the national championship-clinching victory over Alabama is in a black that stands out from the collection, as it should.
How many tombstones will Clemson add next year?
While he may be preparing for the NFL with his Michigan playing days behind him, former Wolverine cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been charged with domestic violence for an incident taking place late last night (or early this morning).
According to a report from MLive.com, Ann Arbor police responded to a call around 1 am on Wednesday after Lewis was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Lewis’ girlfriend made the call to police. At first, authorities were unsure who was responsible in the incident as it was unclear if an assault had taken place, and who the aggressor may have been if there was an assault. An investigation commenced and quickly resulted in a misdemeanor assault charge filed against Lewis. The charges were authorized this afternoon.
Lewis will have to appear in court, but a date and time for his court appearance has not been determined.
Regardless of the eventual outcome from this charge, it is now an issue Lewis will have to answer for in front of potential employers at the NFL in any meetings that may be held with scouts, coaches, general managers and so on. Lewis is expected to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. How this incident may impact that draft outlook remains uncertain.