RB Darrin Hall to be limited for Pitt this spring

Expected to be one of the backs that will help replace James Conner‘s lost production, Darrin Hall will instead be slow in making his way into the backfield rotation.

Hall sustained what was only described as a lower-body injury in Pittsburgh’s Pinstripe Bowl loss to Northwestern in late December. The unspecified injury is still lingering as Pat Narduzzi stated that Hall, the team’s third-leading rusher in 2015, will be limited for Pitt during spring practice.

“He might be back to 90 percent,” the head coach said according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He will not go out there and risk any injuries this spring.”

The Panthers will kick off the first practice of the spring later today.

Hall’s 160 yards rushing last season were fifth on the team and third amongst returning running backs. Rising junior Quadree Henderson was second on the Panthers last season with 631 yards on the ground, while rising sophomore Chawntez Moss was fourth with 227 yards.

Conner, who led the team with 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2016, is part of the prospect pool for the 2017 NFL draft.