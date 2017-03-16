RB Darrin Hall to be limited for Pitt this spring

Expected to be one of the backs that will help replace James Conner‘s lost production, Darrin Hall will instead be slow in making his way into the backfield rotation.
Hall sustained what was only described as a lower-body injury in Pittsburgh’s Pinstripe Bowl loss to Northwestern in late December. The unspecified injury is still lingering as Pat Narduzzi stated that Hall, the team’s third-leading rusher in 2015, will be limited for Pitt during spring practice.
“He might be back to 90 percent,” the head coach said according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He will not go out there and risk any injuries this spring.”
The Panthers will kick off the first practice of the spring later today.
Hall’s 160 yards rushing last season were fifth on the team and third amongst returning running backs. Rising junior Quadree Henderson was second on the Panthers last season with 631 yards on the ground, while rising sophomore Chawntez Moss was fourth with 227 yards.
Conner, who led the team with 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2016, is part of the prospect pool for the 2017 NFL draft.
It is a tradition at Clemson to pay last respects to all top 25 victims the Tigers defeat away from home. And what better way to do that than with tombstones? It just so happens Clemson took down four ranked opponents away from Death Valley last season en route to the school’s first national championship since 1981.
The four new additions to the ceremonial burial grounds located near Clemson’s practice facility honor wins against No. 12 Florida State in the regular season, No. 23 Virginia Tech in the ACC Championship Game, No. 3 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal and, of course, No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
While most of the tombstones are a traditional granite gray, the tombstone for the national championship-clinching victory over Alabama is in a black that stands out from the collection, as it should.
How many tombstones will Clemson add next year?
While he may be preparing for the NFL with his Michigan playing days behind him, former Wolverine cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been charged with domestic violence for an incident taking place late last night (or early this morning).
According to a report from MLive.com, Ann Arbor police responded to a call around 1 am on Wednesday after Lewis was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Lewis’ girlfriend made the call to police. At first, authorities were unsure who was responsible in the incident as it was unclear if an assault had taken place, and who the aggressor may have been if there was an assault. An investigation commenced and quickly resulted in a misdemeanor assault charge filed against Lewis. The charges were authorized this afternoon.
Lewis will have to appear in court, but a date and time for his court appearance has not been determined.
Regardless of the eventual outcome from this charge, it is now an issue Lewis will have to answer for in front of potential employers at the NFL in any meetings that may be held with scouts, coaches, general managers and so on. Lewis is expected to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. How this incident may impact that draft outlook remains uncertain.
The MAC is heading to Canton, Ohio for its annual media day this summer. The conference has recently set up shop in Detroit’s Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, but is shifting venues this summer as the NFL stadium will be undergoing renovations this offseason.
The conference is moving its summer media day event to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which should serve as a nice setting for the conference to showcase its members to the football world. The MAC media days are scheduled for July 25-26, which will be a little too early for the conference to feed off of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony and festivities, but Canton is still a worthy location for the conference given its football background, and location. Half of the conference’s members reside in the state of Ohio (Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami, Ohio and Toledo).
The MAC will hope to feed off a season that saw Western Michigan come off an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl.
The Sporting News originally reported the news of the location change. The conference later confirmed the news on its Twitter account.
Yep, time to reset that “Days Without an Arrest” ticker. Again.
Utah State’s student newspaper, the Utah Statesman, is reporting that Wesley Bailey was arrested Monday for failing to appear at a required probation meeting. The paper writes that “[c]ourt documents also state Bailey failed to appear for a drug and alcohol screening and failed to make the payments required as part of his probation.”
Since January of last year, Bailey has twice been arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Both of those charges were misdemeanors.
A USU official declined to comment on the latest arrest and what it may do to the defensive back’s status with the football program moving forward.
A junior college transfer, Bailey took a redshirt his first season with the Aggies in 2015. Last year, the 6-1, 195-pound rising senior started six of the 11 games he played at cornerback.