Gene Stallings thinks removal of athletic dorms is to blame for players getting in trouble

College football isn’t like it used to be. In some ways that is a good thing, but there are some things about the old days some older folks around college football wish never changed. With more and more college football players seemingly getting in trouble off the field, one former college football coach thinks he has a reason for the nonsense. And it’s pretty much nonsense.

Gene Stallings said in a radio interview the decision by the NCAA to do away with athletic dorms in 1996 is the reason more players are getting in trouble now compared to the past.

“Nothing good happens at 2:30 or three o’clock in the morning. We can thank the NCAA for that,” Stallings said on ESPN 106.7, according to Gridiron Now. “There was a time when we had athletic dorms. Players lived at the dorms, we had curfews, they were in at a certain time — and now we can’t have that.”

In theory, having all players under one roof with restrictions sounds like a good idea, but this is concept is outdated as players are given more freedom to be a college student. Some players will go out of control, and for that will suffer consequences. The bottom line is, if a player is going to do something bad, it’s not because he is not in an athletic dorm. It’s because he is making a bad decision.

“I feel like it was a big mistake when the NCAA took athletic dorms away,” Stallings said. “The NCAA is run by the presidents and there were more presidents that didn’t have them (athletic dorms) than those who did.”

Do you think athletic dorms would cut down on players getting into trouble, or is Stallings off the mark and stuck in the past?

