Gene Stallings thinks removal of athletic dorms is to blame for players getting in trouble

College football isn’t like it used to be. In some ways that is a good thing, but there are some things about the old days some older folks around college football wish never changed. With more and more college football players seemingly getting in trouble off the field, one former college football coach thinks he has a reason for the nonsense. And it’s pretty much nonsense.
Gene Stallings said in a radio interview the decision by the NCAA to do away with athletic dorms in 1996 is the reason more players are getting in trouble now compared to the past.
“Nothing good happens at 2:30 or three o’clock in the morning. We can thank the NCAA for that,” Stallings said on ESPN 106.7, according to Gridiron Now. “There was a time when we had athletic dorms. Players lived at the dorms, we had curfews, they were in at a certain time — and now we can’t have that.”
In theory, having all players under one roof with restrictions sounds like a good idea, but this is concept is outdated as players are given more freedom to be a college student. Some players will go out of control, and for that will suffer consequences. The bottom line is, if a player is going to do something bad, it’s not because he is not in an athletic dorm. It’s because he is making a bad decision.
“I feel like it was a big mistake when the NCAA took athletic dorms away,” Stallings said. “The NCAA is run by the presidents and there were more presidents that didn’t have them (athletic dorms) than those who did.”
Do you think athletic dorms would cut down on players getting into trouble, or is Stallings off the mark and stuck in the past?
There are a number of things on the recruiting trail it is usually best not to overanalyze. This may not be one of them.
Defensive end Micah Parsons, one of the top-rated players in the Class of 2018 and the top-rated recruit in the state of Pennsylvania according to Rivals, is currently committed to Penn State, but Nittany Lions fans following the recruiting updates may be a tad more worried about losing Parsons to a division rival than ever before. Parsons shared an image on Twitter of his new dog, which he named Brutus. Sound familiar?
Brutus is the name of Ohio State’s mascot. Is this purely a coincidence, or is there a not-so-hidden meaning to it all? Given the naming of the dog and supposed recent interest in Ohio State, this may be more writing on the wall for an eventual commitment flip within the Big Ten East. But we’ll keep an eye on Parsons and his journey to signing day to see how it all plays out.
Had he named the dog Nittany, however, Penn State fans would probably be a little more at ease.
Northwestern won its first NCAA tournament game in program history on Thursday with a victory over Vanderbilt in first round action. After such a thrilling experience on the court that Northwestern fans for decades have only been able to dream about, the Wildcats had to regroup and focus on the next objective at hand in the tournament. Football coach Pat Fitzgerald was having none of that. He wanted to hulk out and celebrate with the entire basketball team.
As Northwestern men’s basketball coach Chris Collins attempted to get his team to focus on No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the second round, a somewhat familiar voice chimed in with his feedback to remind the team they are among the best teams in the country. This is the moment players in the room recognized the football coach was in the room. As they thanked the coach for his compliment, Fitzgerald made his way through a group of people to hulk out in celebration.
Fitzgerald knows a thing or two about breaking some droughts at Northwestern. In 2012, Fitzgerald coached Northwestern to the first bowl victory in school history since the 1948 season. He added a second bowl victory this past bowl season, meaning that for the first time in school history the students got to celebrate a bowl victory and a victory in the NCAA tournament in the same academic year. That used to be just a dream scenario for decades in Evanston.
If Northwestern can pull the upset of Gonzaga, hopefully somebody will keep a camera locked in on Fitzgerald for his reaction.
While it’s not completely over, Demetrius Cooper is close to putting his legal troubles behind him.
Citing court records, mlive.com is reporting that Cooper has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. The charge stems from a late-October incident in which it’s alleged that the Michigan State defensive lineman spit at a parking officer after Cooper was cited for impeding traffic.
Cooper returned to the restaurant from which he came without moving his vehicle, which led to the parking officer to warn the player that he would be cited again if it remained parked illegally. It was at that point that Cooper allegedly spat in the officer’s general direction.
With the no-contest plea, Cooper could see the charge reduced if he behaves between now and mid-November.
According to records, Cooper’s sentencing is not scheduled until November 16. If he complies with the conditions of his bond between now and then, which include not being charged with any crimes, not using alcohol and submitting to random, biweekly breath tests, his charge will be reduced to littering, which carries a $500 fine.
It’s unclear what if any punitive measures Cooper may face from the football program.
Last season, Cooper started 11 games. He’s played in 38 games total heading into his fifth-year senior season.
Is Mike Gundy looking to challenge Jim Harbaugh as the interesting offseason college football coach in the world? Maybe not intentionally, but that’s exactly what he’s doing.
Wearing a wrestling singlet, The Mulletted One stumped via video for fans to show up for Oklahoma State’s 1-2 wrestling matchup with Penn State in the middle of last month. A month later, the Cowboys head coach is becoming one with nature — and one of its most dangerous and deadly venomous reptiles.
On a completely unrelated note, the 2017 college football season officially kicks off in 162 days. Exactly one week later, OSU opens the new season at home in Stillwater against Tulsa.
Plan the remainder of your offseason accordingly.