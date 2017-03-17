Geoff Collins hires third Temple WRs coach in three months

Maybe the third time will be a charm? Possibly?
When Geoff Collins took over for Matt Ruhle as Temple’s head coach, he retained Frisman Jackson as wide receivers coach; less than two weeks later, Jackson left for a job with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. No worries as Collins hired Keith Gaither to replace Jackson; six weeks later, however, Gaither left for the same job at East Carolina.
A week after that departure, Collins has (again) filled the same hole on his initial coaching staff, with philly.com reporting that Stan Hixon will serve as the Owls’ receivers coach (for now). The Owls subsequently confirmed the development.
Most of the last decade or so for Hixon has been spent at the NFL level, with stops at the Houston Texans (2014-15), Buffalo Bills (2010-12) and Washington Redskins (2004-10).
Hixon’s last job at the collegiate level came at Penn State. From 2012-13, he was Bill O’Brien‘s receivers coach while also holding the title of assistant head coach.
Other collegiate stops during a coaching career that stretches back to 1980 include LSU (2000-03), Georgia Tech (1995-99), Wake Forest (1993-94) and South Carolina (1989-92).
Three decades after playing in the game, Jim Harbaugh is being forever immortalized by the preeminent college football all-star game.
The Senior Bowl announced Thursday that Harbaugh is one of three players to be inducted into the game’s 29th Hall of Fame class. The Michigan head coach will be joined in this year’s class by former Ball State Cardinal and NFL safety Blaine Bishop and former Arizona Wildcat and NFL linebacker Lance Briggs.
Harbaugh played in the 1987 version of the Senior Bowl before he was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears.
“Jim Harbaugh’s love of competition was displayed on the field during his playing days at Michigan and over his 15 years in the National Football League,” a statement from Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage began. “Now, he is recognized as one of the best coaches in the game, having achieved noteworthy success at both the college and professional levels.”
Both Harbaugh and Briggs spent extensive time with the Bears, the former for seven years (1987-93) and the latter for all 12 years of his NFL career (2003-14). Bishop spent nine of his 10 years in the NFL with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans (1993-2001). He finished off his time in the NFL in 2002 with the Philadelphia Eagles.
That trio pushes the total number of Senior Bowl Hall of Famers to 114. To put that into perspective, more than 5,000 players have played in the senior Bowl since its inception nearly seven decades ago.
Defensive end Rashan Gary was widely considered to be the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2016 and his off-the-charts athleticism was a big reason why.
While he didn’t have a huge stat line in his freshman season at Michigan (27 tackles, five TFL, one sack), Gary is expected to play a big role in the Wolverine’s defensive front in the coming years and it appears he might be the heir apparent to Jabril Peppers as a jack-of-all-trades type of player.
Case in point? Michigan released the team’s testing numbers from their “Spring Combine” on Thursday and let’s just say that Gary put up a few eye-popping numbers.
Take a second to compare those numbers in the secondary and the ones under the defensive backs.
Safe to say that Gary is a little bit of an athletic freak given how close he comes to some of the team’s fastest defensive backs. Of course, the flip side of that is those same players aren’t that much faster than a defensive lineman.
Either way, Gary should be on just about everybody’s ‘breakout’ list heading into 2017 with those numbers.
Baylor begins spring practice on Saturday and as much as there is optimism around the program with new head coach Matt Rhule taking over, there’s still plenty of issues from the past that are still weighing on the team.
Rhule met with the media for the first time since a string of recent incidents and, among other things, confirmed that defensive back Travon Blanchard remains suspended from the team after he was reportedly involved in a domestic violence case.
That wasn’t the only bit of negative news that the Bears’ new head coach addressed, as he was later asked about a string of staff dismissals since arriving in Waco. The latest came last week when it surfaced that associate director of football operations DeMarko Butler was fired.
“When something comes up personally and it’s not up to our standards, we take corrective action. I feel responsible for people’s professional conduct and I feel people are responsible for their personal conduct,” Rhule said. “If we find something that’s not right, then I have to deal with it and take action and push it on to the authorities. While I don’t want situations like these to happen, the processes here at Baylor are correct. Things are being done with integrity, honesty and accountability.”
Given the sheer amount of news that is coming out of Baylor, seemingly each week, it’s probably safe to say that Rhule will need to get used to answering such queries going forward.
Three years is an eternity in college football but it’s apparently not too long for one quarterback.
Texas announced on Thursday that former starting signal-caller David Ash was cleared to play football again by doctors and will take part in the Longhorns’ Pro Day at the end of March.
Ash looked like he was going to be the future at the position after playing well early in his career but had to deal with a history of concussions that forced him out of the game. After complaining of symptoms following UT’s 2014 opener, he announced that he was retiring from the sport as a junior and didn’t play another snap for the burnt orange.
Apparently Ash felt the itch to play again because it certainly sounds as though he will be attempting a comeback by trying to make an NFL roster.
Perhaps most interesting is that a school spokesperson told ESPN that Ash will also be punting at Texas’ Pro Day in an attempt to latch on at that level on special teams.