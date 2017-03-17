Geoff Collins hires third Temple WRs coach in three months

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Maybe the third time will be a charm? Possibly?

When Geoff Collins took over for Matt Ruhle as Temple’s head coach, he retained Frisman Jackson as wide receivers coach; less than two weeks later, Jackson left for a job with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. No worries as Collins hired Keith Gaither to replace Jackson; six weeks later, however, Gaither left for the same job at East Carolina.

A week after that departure, Collins has (again) filled the same hole on his initial coaching staff, with philly.com reporting that Stan Hixon will serve as the Owls’ receivers coach (for now). The Owls subsequently confirmed the development.

Most of the last decade or so for Hixon has been spent at the NFL level, with stops at the Houston Texans (2014-15), Buffalo Bills (2010-12) and Washington Redskins (2004-10).

Hixon’s last job at the collegiate level came at Penn State. From 2012-13, he was Bill O’Brien‘s receivers coach while also holding the title of assistant head coach.

Other collegiate stops during a coaching career that stretches back to 1980 include LSU (2000-03), Georgia Tech (1995-99), Wake Forest (1993-94) and South Carolina (1989-92).