No-contest plea for Michigan State D-lineman accused of spitting at officer

While it’s not completely over, Demetrius Cooper is close to putting his legal troubles behind him.
Citing court records, mlive.com is reporting that Cooper has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. The charge stems from a late-October incident in which it’s alleged that the Michigan State defensive lineman spit at a parking officer after Cooper was cited for impeding traffic.
Cooper returned to the restaurant from which he came without moving his vehicle, which led to the parking officer to warn the player that he would be cited again if it remained parked illegally. It was at that point that Cooper allegedly spat in the officer’s general direction.
With the no-contest plea, Cooper could see the charge reduced if he behaves between now and mid-November.
According to records, Cooper’s sentencing is not scheduled until November 16. If he complies with the conditions of his bond between now and then, which include not being charged with any crimes, not using alcohol and submitting to random, biweekly breath tests, his charge will be reduced to littering, which carries a $500 fine.
It’s unclear what if any punitive measures Cooper may face from the football program.
Last season, Cooper started 11 games. He’s played in 38 games total heading into his fifth-year senior season.
Northwestern won its first NCAA tournament game in program history on Thursday with a victory over Vanderbilt in first round action. After such a thrilling experience on the court that Northwestern fans for decades have only been able to dream about, the Wildcats had to regroup and focus on the next objective at hand in the tournament. Football coach Pat Fitzgerald was having none of that. He wanted to hulk out and celebrate with the entire basketball team.
As Northwestern men’s basketball coach Chris Collins attempted to get his team to focus on No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the second round, a somewhat familiar voice chimed in with his feedback to remind the team they are among the best teams in the country. This is the moment players in the room recognized the football coach was in the room. As they thanked the coach for his compliment, Fitzgerald made his way through a group of people to hulk out in celebration.
Fitzgerald knows a thing or two about breaking some droughts at Northwestern. In 2012, Fitzgerald coached Northwestern to the first bowl victory in school history since the 1948 season. He added a second bowl victory this past bowl season, meaning that for the first time in school history the students got to celebrate a bowl victory and a victory in the NCAA tournament in the same academic year. That used to be just a dream scenario for decades in Evanston.
If Northwestern can pull the upset of Gonzaga, hopefully somebody will keep a camera locked in on Fitzgerald for his reaction.
Is Mike Gundy looking to challenge Jim Harbaugh as the interesting offseason college football coach in the world? Maybe not intentionally, but that’s exactly what he’s doing.
Wearing a wrestling singlet, The Mulletted One stumped via video for fans to show up for Oklahoma State’s 1-2 wrestling matchup with Penn State in the middle of last month. A month later, the Cowboys head coach is becoming one with nature — and one of its most dangerous and deadly venomous reptiles.
On a completely unrelated note, the 2017 college football season officially kicks off in 162 days. Exactly one week later, OSU opens the new season at home in Stillwater against Tulsa.
Plan the remainder of your offseason accordingly.
Three decades after playing in the game, Jim Harbaugh is being forever immortalized by the preeminent college football all-star game.
The Senior Bowl announced Thursday that Harbaugh is one of three players to be inducted into the game’s 29th Hall of Fame class. The Michigan head coach will be joined in this year’s class by former Ball State Cardinal and NFL safety Blaine Bishop and former Arizona Wildcat and NFL linebacker Lance Briggs.
Harbaugh played in the 1987 version of the Senior Bowl before he was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears.
“Jim Harbaugh’s love of competition was displayed on the field during his playing days at Michigan and over his 15 years in the National Football League,” a statement from Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage began. “Now, he is recognized as one of the best coaches in the game, having achieved noteworthy success at both the college and professional levels.”
Both Harbaugh and Briggs spent extensive time with the Bears, the former for seven years (1987-93) and the latter for all 12 years of his NFL career (2003-14). Bishop spent nine of his 10 years in the NFL with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans (1993-2001). He finished off his time in the NFL in 2002 with the Philadelphia Eagles.
That trio pushes the total number of Senior Bowl Hall of Famers to 114. To put that into perspective, more than 5,000 players have played in the senior Bowl since its inception nearly seven decades ago.
Maybe the third time will be a charm? Possibly?
When Geoff Collins took over for Matt Ruhle as Temple’s head coach, he retained Frisman Jackson as wide receivers coach; less than two weeks later, Jackson left for a job with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. No worries as Collins hired Keith Gaither to replace Jackson; six weeks later, however, Gaither left for the same job at East Carolina.
A week after that departure, Collins has (again) filled the same hole on his initial coaching staff, with philly.com reporting that Stan Hixon will serve as the Owls’ receivers coach (for now). The Owls subsequently confirmed the development.
Most of the last decade or so for Hixon has been spent at the NFL level, with stops at the Houston Texans (2014-15), Buffalo Bills (2010-12) and Washington Redskins (2004-10).
Hixon’s last job at the collegiate level came at Penn State. From 2012-13, he was Bill O’Brien‘s receivers coach while also holding the title of assistant head coach.
Other collegiate stops during a coaching career that stretches back to 1980 include LSU (2000-03), Georgia Tech (1995-99), Wake Forest (1993-94) and South Carolina (1989-92).