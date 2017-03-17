No-contest plea for Michigan State D-lineman accused of spitting at officer

While it’s not completely over, Demetrius Cooper is close to putting his legal troubles behind him.

Citing court records, mlive.com is reporting that Cooper has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. The charge stems from a late-October incident in which it’s alleged that the Michigan State defensive lineman spit at a parking officer after Cooper was cited for impeding traffic.

Cooper returned to the restaurant from which he came without moving his vehicle, which led to the parking officer to warn the player that he would be cited again if it remained parked illegally. It was at that point that Cooper allegedly spat in the officer’s general direction.

With the no-contest plea, Cooper could see the charge reduced if he behaves between now and mid-November.

According to records, Cooper’s sentencing is not scheduled until November 16. If he complies with the conditions of his bond between now and then, which include not being charged with any crimes, not using alcohol and submitting to random, biweekly breath tests, his charge will be reduced to littering, which carries a $500 fine.

It’s unclear what if any punitive measures Cooper may face from the football program.

Last season, Cooper started 11 games. He’s played in 38 games total heading into his fifth-year senior season.