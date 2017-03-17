Report: Tracy Rocker’s Georgia departure deemed a dismissal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

And now we know a little bit more about what was an eyebrow-raising story.

In February, less than a week after National Signing Day, Georgia confirmed, albeit not through their standard press release, that Tracy Rocker was no longer a part of Kirby Smart‘s coaching staff. No reason or explanation for the divorce between the Bulldogs and an assistant who had been the defensive line coach for three seasons was ever given.

Was it a resignation? A dismissal? Something in between?

According to documents obtained by Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph, Rocker was fired. From Butt’s report:

A hand-delivered notice of termination was given to Rocker and signed by athletics director Greg McGarity about the program’s decision. The university is still obligated to pay Rocker his $525,000 salary through the calendar year ending on Dec. 31. … Rocker was asked to sign a general release prohibiting him from speaking about his dismissal from the Georgia football program.

What still remains a mystery? What specific reason or reasons triggered Rocker’s dismissal.

Rocker, one of two holdovers from Mark Richt‘s last UGA staff, was formally replaced by Tray Scott three days after his predecessor’s departure was confirmed. That quick turnaround suggests Rocker’s dismissal had been in the works for quite a bit of time.