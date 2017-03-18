Georgia self-reports three minor NCAA violations

Georgia’s football program has reported three NCAA violations to the NCAA offices, none of which is expected to result in any significant sanctions from the governing body of collegiate athletics. According to information reported by Savannah Morning News, the violations occurred during the 2016 season and appear to be minor in nature.

Recently dismissed defensive line coach Tracy Rocker is attached to at least one of the violations, an improper phone call to a recruit. Rocker received a letter of admonishment for calling a recruit on September 8 and his father on September 9 when the former assistant coach was not scheduled to make a phone call. Rocker was dismissed without any public reason being given for the departure, but perhaps this sheds at least a little light on the situation in Athens.

A non-coaching staff member was at fault for another phone violation when the unnamed staffer returned a phone call to a high school coach to discuss a player’s eligibility. Only head coaches and assistant coaches may make such phone calls.

A third violation occurred when a guest of a recruit took a photo of the Georgia football team during a recruiting visit and later posted the photo online. Such photos are not allowed to be shared with a media outlet, so once the photo went live online, Georgia was deemed responsible for the violation of NCAA rules.

These should all amount to nothing more than a proverbial slap on the wrist from the NCAA.

