JaCorey Morris, USM’s top-rated 2016 recruit, has left Golden Eagles

The highest-rated member of Southern Miss’ recruiting class last year has found himself on the outside of the football program looking in this year.
Multiple media outlets reported Friday evening that JaCorey Morris is no longer with the team. Just what led to the linebacker’s departure, and whether it was voluntary or involuntary, is very much an unknown.
Interestingly, Patrick Magee of the Sun Herald wrote that “USM head coach Jay Hopson [said] Friday that freshman linebacker JaCorey Morris won’t be with the squad for the 2017 campaign.” Some could interpret that phrasing as the door being at least slightly ajar for a return at some point beyond this season.
A three-star 2016 recruit, Morris was rated as the No. 24 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Alabama. Originally committed to South Carolina, Morris instead became USM’s top recruit last year.
As a true freshman, though, he took a redshirt.
A long-time presence on Tulane’s special teams is all of a sudden no longer present.
By way of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, head coach Willie Fritz confirmed that Andrew DiRocco is no longer a part of his Green Wave football team. No reason for the placekicker’s departure from the football program was given.
DiRocco still has eligibility remaining and could choose the graduate transfer route if he wants to continue playing collegiately. Just what his next steps are football-wise are unclear.
“He’s going to be graduating in the summer and it was a good move for him. We’re excited for him,” the head coach, whose Green Wave kicked off spring practice yesterday, said.
The past three seasons, DiRocco connected on 27-41 field goal attempts (65.9 percent) and 83-87 extra points (95.4 percent). Only one other kicker (Randy Harvey) attempted an extra point in that span, and no one other than DiRocco tried a field goal during that same time.
Harvey, a sophomore, is still on the Green Wave’s roster, and will compete with sophomore Zachary Block and freshman Merek Glover to replace DiRocco.
And now we know a little bit more about what was an eyebrow-raising story.
In February, less than a week after National Signing Day, Georgia confirmed, albeit not through their standard press release, that Tracy Rocker was no longer a part of Kirby Smart‘s coaching staff. No reason or explanation for the divorce between the Bulldogs and an assistant who had been the defensive line coach for three seasons was ever given.
Was it a resignation? A dismissal? Something in between?
According to documents obtained by Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph, Rocker was fired. From Butt’s report:
A hand-delivered notice of termination was given to Rocker and signed by athletics director Greg McGarity about the program’s decision. The university is still obligated to pay Rocker his $525,000 salary through the calendar year ending on Dec. 31.
…
Rocker was asked to sign a general release prohibiting him from speaking about his dismissal from the Georgia football program.
What still remains a mystery? What specific reason or reasons triggered Rocker’s dismissal.
Rocker, one of two holdovers from Mark Richt‘s last UGA staff, was formally replaced by Tray Scott three days after his predecessor’s departure was confirmed. That quick turnaround suggests Rocker’s dismissal had been in the works for quite a bit of time.
There are a number of things on the recruiting trail it is usually best not to overanalyze. This may not be one of them.
Defensive end Micah Parsons, one of the top-rated players in the Class of 2018 and the top-rated recruit in the state of Pennsylvania according to Rivals, is currently committed to Penn State, but Nittany Lions fans following the recruiting updates may be a tad more worried about losing Parsons to a division rival than ever before. Parsons shared an image on Twitter of his new dog, which he named Brutus. Sound familiar?
Brutus is the name of Ohio State’s mascot. Is this purely a coincidence, or is there a not-so-hidden meaning to it all? Given the naming of the dog and supposed recent interest in Ohio State, this may be more writing on the wall for an eventual commitment flip within the Big Ten East. But we’ll keep an eye on Parsons and his journey to signing day to see how it all plays out.
Had he named the dog Nittany, however, Penn State fans would probably be a little more at ease.
College football isn’t like it used to be. In some ways that is a good thing, but there are some things about the old days some older folks around college football wish never changed. With more and more college football players seemingly getting in trouble off the field, one former college football coach thinks he has a reason for the nonsense. And it’s pretty much nonsense.
Gene Stallings said in a radio interview the decision by the NCAA to do away with athletic dorms in 1996 is the reason more players are getting in trouble now compared to the past.
“Nothing good happens at 2:30 or three o’clock in the morning. We can thank the NCAA for that,” Stallings said on ESPN 106.7, according to Gridiron Now. “There was a time when we had athletic dorms. Players lived at the dorms, we had curfews, they were in at a certain time — and now we can’t have that.”
In theory, having all players under one roof with restrictions sounds like a good idea, but this is concept is outdated as players are given more freedom to be a college student. Some players will go out of control, and for that will suffer consequences. The bottom line is, if a player is going to do something bad, it’s not because he is not in an athletic dorm. It’s because he is making a bad decision.
“I feel like it was a big mistake when the NCAA took athletic dorms away,” Stallings said. “The NCAA is run by the presidents and there were more presidents that didn’t have them (athletic dorms) than those who did.”
Do you think athletic dorms would cut down on players getting into trouble, or is Stallings off the mark and stuck in the past?