JaCorey Morris, USM’s top-rated 2016 recruit, has left Golden Eagles

The highest-rated member of Southern Miss’ recruiting class last year has found himself on the outside of the football program looking in this year.

Multiple media outlets reported Friday evening that JaCorey Morris is no longer with the team. Just what led to the linebacker’s departure, and whether it was voluntary or involuntary, is very much an unknown.

I have confirmed Southern Miss redshirt freshman linebacker JaCorey Morris has left the team. — Jason Munz (@munzly) February 17, 2017

Interestingly, Patrick Magee of the Sun Herald wrote that “USM head coach Jay Hopson [said] Friday that freshman linebacker JaCorey Morris won’t be with the squad for the 2017 campaign.” Some could interpret that phrasing as the door being at least slightly ajar for a return at some point beyond this season.

A three-star 2016 recruit, Morris was rated as the No. 24 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Alabama. Originally committed to South Carolina, Morris instead became USM’s top recruit last year.

As a true freshman, though, he took a redshirt.